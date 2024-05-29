Natasha Cloud hits out at Charles Barkley again: "Charley live in phx and never been to a game. But got so much to say"

The drama continues in the WNBA as Phoenix Mercury star Natasha Cloud hits out again at NBA icon Charles Barkley. On Friday, ESPN analyst and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made quite controversial comments concerning the state of the WNBA and the league's newest star, Caitlin Clark.

Cloud slammed Barkley for his statements once and decided to do it again. She retweeted an article covering her statements on Barkley's comments and captioned her post, saying:

"Charles live in phx and never been to a game. But got so much to say…."

The Mercury Star highlighted that Chuck hasn't supported the WNBA personally and has not gone to any games despite living in a city with one of the league's most competitive teams.

This feud stemmed from Barkley calling the WNBA players "petty" for going after Caitlin Clark. The Hall of Famer pointed out that Clark is responsible for bringing money to the WNBA, which allows them to afford charter flights now. His statements caused a firestorm of opinion on the internet and divided the community into two factions.

Natasha Cloud was not having it and tweeted out her response.

"I’m tired of hearing men talk about our league knowing nothing about our history. Invest or stfu. Respectfully."

She called out the men riding the Caitlin Clark wave and asked other players to appreciate the rookie more for the fame she brought to the league, while also taking a subtle jab at Chuck. Now her recent tweet targets Barkley directly, making her sentiments crystal clear.

WNBA fans respond to Natasha Cloud's statements on Charles Barkley

Natasha Cloud's comments on Charles Barkley stirred quite a breakout in the comments sections. Her post was flooded with fans expressing their thoughts on Cloud's statements.

Some fans supported the Mercury Star and flamed the Hall of Famer.

"Def never seen him at one Mercury game. No finals no BG welcome home opener no nothing," @lindseyrbhair said.

"Cook that fraud," @prodbymoolah said.

"Keep speaking truth girl. My daughter is watching you," @katiemoxiemarie said.

Other fans supported Charles Barkley and flamed Cloud for her words.

"Maybe he wants to see good basketball. You guys just got blitzed on national tv and you worried about Barkley," @1Doughboy said.

"He’s a basketball HOF I think he has earned the right to speak on basketball, right, wrong or indifferent," @donmega1833.

"I'm not seeing the issue here. It is not a rule that you have to attend a game to speak about anything that has to do with WNBA? Not happening." @jzbgnzy88 said.

Charles Barkley has not yet responded to her and remains silent on the matter.