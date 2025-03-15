Natasha Cloud reveals her 2019 championship bonus to highlight massive pay disparity between WNBA and Unrivaled: "That was before taxes"

Natasha Cloud joined other top WNBA stars to play for the Unrivaled, a 3x3 league co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. After the long wait, the tournament got off to a rousing start in mid-January. Based on the comments of players and fans, the league was a resounding success.

Cloud, who played for Phantom BC, highlighted the disparity in pay between the WNBA and Unrivaled.

"There’s a lot of money on the table to win, " she said (56:45 mark). "Not only are our contracts paid, but the bonuses that we can win by the one-on-one play. To win the whole thing, you can get an additional $50K each person! That’s never been seen before in our league.

"After I win the 2019 WNBA championship, you know how much my bonus was? $2,500. That before taxes. That’s what I’m bringing home for winning a championship."

Arguably, the biggest allure the Unrivaled brought was the more lucrative pay than the WNBA. The league reportedly pays players $222K on average, a figure higher than a max contract in the WNBA. Players on the championship-winning team get a $50K bonus.

The novel 1-on-1 tournament was quite lucrative as well. Collier, who won the competition, went home with $200K. Collier’s Lunar Owls teammates shared in the victory as well. They each received $10K for their captain’s efforts. Aaliyah Edwards pocketed $50K for finishing second.

Natasha Cloud and Phantom BC teammate Marina Mabrey did not join the 1-on-1 tournament because of injuries. Phantom, which failed to make the playoffs, lost the chance to win the top team prize.

In 2025, Cloud will get $200K from the Connecticut Sun. She already pocketed more in roughly two months, playing for Phantom in the Unrivaled.

Natasha Cloud claims playing for Unrivaled sharpens players for the WNBA

Money is a huge factor in attracting players to play for Unrivaled. But Natasha Cloud has another reason for why she suited up for the league in preparation for the WNBA.

"You’re going head-to-head every single night against the best 36 players in the W," she said (55:00 mark). "I’m a firm believer in iron sharpens iron. From the point of eliteness, I’m going against the best people every single night, so when time comes for the W, 'Oh, I’m coming at you like I never left.'"

Cloud added that she thought the WNBA players would hold back as the Unrivaled was still technically the offseason. She was proven wrong, as she claimed the intensity was “like football.”

Last season, Natasha Cloud averaged 11.5 points, 6.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for the Phoenix Mercury. Cloud earned second-team All-Defense for her performance on that end.

Next season, the Connecticut Sun will need her to be even better to compete for a playoff spot. Connecticut revamped the coaching staff, traded former star Alyssa Thomas and lost DeWanna Bonner in free agency. Cloud’s “iron sharpens iron” comment will be tested as soon as the new season starts.

