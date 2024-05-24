Natasha Cloud shares cryptic message after dropping double-double over former team Washington Mystics

Phoenix Mercury star Natasha Cloud shared a cryptic message after a spectacular performance at Footprint Center on Thursday night. She scored a double-double (14 points, 10 assists) and led her team to an 83-80 victory over the Mystics. Cloud took to X after the game and summarised her thoughts in a post.

"I can’t tell y’all how safe I feel to be myself. Im thankful man."

Cloud's post may have something to do with her move to the Phoenix Mercury and her departure from the Washington Mystics.

Natasha Cloud was picked in the second round of the 2015 WNBA draft and has played the bulk of her career in Washington. She played eight seasons with the Mystics before joining the Mercury in free agency in February of this year.

Natasha's relationship with Washington in her final years wasn't the greatest; the Mystics didn't make her an offer as she entered free agency. She felt like she wasn't valued enough for what she brought to the team, hence influencing her decision to make a move.

"D.C. has been my home for nine years and leaving the fans and city isn’t easy, but I’m excited to be part of an organization that values the person and player that I am," Cloud said. "I can’t wait to get to Phoenix and get to work with my teammates."

Going by her recent tweet, Natasha Cloud feels thankful for the move, the fans, and her teammates for allowing her to be herself on this new team.

Natasha Cloud earns Player of the Game honor after securing a win against her former team

The Phoenix Mercury have had a great start to their season, winning three of the four matches they have played. Their last game against the Washington Mystics was a special one for their guard Natasha Cloud who faced her former team for the first time since leaving them in free agency.

Cloud scored 14 points, had five rebounds and dished out 10 assists, scoring her second consecutive double-double of the season. The 31-year-old was named as the Player of the Game.

Kahleah Cooper and Diana Taurasi also delivered spectacular performances, scoring 20 points each.

The Mystics tried their best to put up a great fight but were unable to match the tenacity of the Mercury. Ariel Atkins led the charts for the Mystics scoring 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.