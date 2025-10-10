Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams dap up Tara Davis-Woodhall as she shines in historic Times Square meet hosted by Serena Williams' husband

Minnesota Lynx stars Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams were at Times Square for Tara Davis-Woodhall’s historic Times Square jump hosted by Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian.The WNBA players were seen dapping the 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist after her performance.Davis-Woodhall participated in a special long jump event under the banner of Athlos. She performed a jump of 6.81 meters, about 22 feet 4¼ inches, in the fourth and final round of that event, which put her into the lead.She revealed that she insisted that the long jump (a “field event”) be included in Athlos, when the organizer, Ohanian originally planned it as a track-only series. She added that she wouldn’t participate unless she could compete.The prize for the event is $60,000 plus a Tiffany &amp; Co. silver crown for the winner. Athlos also promised athletes a share of revenue from the meet and a bonus for breaking a world record.At the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Davis-Woodhall won gold in the women’s long jump with a leap of 7.13 meters. This victory added a world championship title to her Olympic gold from 2024.Courtney Williams calls on producer Diplo to switch things upCourtney Williams didn’t like Diplo’s performance during the 2025 All-Star weekend. She approached him during Sports Illustrated’s All-Star After-Party on July 19, where she requested that he play rap, instead of the dance music he was spinning.&quot;Alright, man. Turn us up, goddammit,&quot; Williams tells Diplo below. &quot;Play some hip-hop.&quot;Courtney Williams and teammate Natisha Hiedeman, who are dubbed “StudBudz,” dyed their hair “period red.” It was part of a campaign with U by Kotex to spotlight menstrual health, normalizing discussions in women’s sports.With the WNBA’s CBA negotiations going sideways, Williams spoke publicly about uncertainty surrounding the situation. She’s expressed concern about a potential work stoppage if a deal isn’t reached, and reiterated that she would welcome a return to Minnesota if things stay stable.She averaged 13.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 42.7% from the field and 38.9% on 3-pointers. In Minnesota’s semifinal loss to Phoenix, Williams dropped 20 points and 6 assists.