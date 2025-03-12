NBA Champ drops 1-word reaction on Candace Parker's BTS glimpse of cover shoot ahead of her book launch

On Tuesday, Candace Parker posted a promotional clip on Instagram for her new book titled "The Can-Do Mindset." She outlines her motivation and the inspiration behind the new project. Parker also gives her fans a glimpse into the behind the scenes photoshoot for the book's cover.

The short video has received plenty of attention from athletes and fans on social media, with former NBA champion Isiah Thomas, being one of the people to share a strong message of support for the former WNBA superstar.

"Goat!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥," commented Thomas on Parker's post.

Isiah Thomas comments on Candace Parker's post. Photo Credits: IG/@candaceparker

Receiving such high praise from one of the greatest point guards in the history of the NBA would have been thrilling for Parker, and a great endorsement for her book. Thomas, who won two NBA championships with the Detroit Pistons and was a 12-time All-Star, understands what it takes to reach the highest levels.

Few people have achieved what Parker has at the professional level. Parker is considered one of the greatest women's basketball players to ever step on the court and has the resume to back it up. She is now revealing the stories behind her success in her upcoming book.

Parker had a memorable run with the Tennessee Volunteers and followed that up with an incredible 16-year WNBA career. It is fair to say she has a pretty strong case in the GOAT (greatest of all time) debate.

Following an NCAA championship, Candace Parker was the first overall pick in the 2008 WNBA draft. She went on to win three WNBA titles with three different franchises (Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky and Las Vegas Aces). Parker is one of only eight players in the history of the league to win the MVP crown on more than one occasion.

Candace Parker speaks of the inspiration behind her new book "The Can-Do Mindset."

Las Vegas Aces forward/center Candace Parker speaks during the Las Vegas Aces championship parade at Toshiba Plaza. (Credits: IMAGN)

Candace Parker's new book provides fans with a closer look into her journey and the secrets behind her success.

In her latest post on Instagram, Parker outlined what inspired the project and the impact she hopes it will have on readers.

"'Can-Do' has been my nickname since I was two years old - and the mindset behind it has been my secret superpower, guiding me on and off the court. I hope the stories I share in this book will inspire you to adopt the 'Can-Do' mindset and create your own success," wrote Parker.

"The Can-Do Mindset" will be released on Jun. 3 and fans can already pre-order a copy.

