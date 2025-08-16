The Chicago Sky have struggled in recent seasons, with this year marking another low point as they sit in the bottom half of the table. However, the $5.3 billion worth film tycoon George Lucas’ (via Forbes) courtside appearance at Wintrust Arena drew attention and sparked optimism among fans.He appeared alongside his wife, Mellody Hobson, at the Sky versus Valkyries game. The post that spotted them hinted that Lucas might be looking to buy the Sky franchise.&quot;Billionaires George Lucas and Mellody Hobson are sitting front and center for Sky vs Valks. TOTAL SPECULATION, but what if they were interested in buying the team? We could be the Chicago Skywalkers 👀,&quot; the caption read.Sky fans quickly reacted in the comments, with one even pleading for a billionaire to take over the franchise.&quot;I'm on my knees, we need billionaire owners that will invest in the team,&quot; a fan wrote.AndFuckingOne @andfuckingoneLINKI’m on my knees, we need billionaire owners that will invest in the teamSome Sky fans and Star Wars enthusiasts were also interested in the idea.&quot;Ayeee I’m a fan of both that’s dope! Hopefully they buy the team,&quot; added another.&quot;I will binge the entire star wars franchise tonight in honor if he buys this team,&quot; remarked a second.BBallQueens @BBallQueensLINK@quitalovesports Have Star Wars night every other home game, lol. I am here for itPrin Sedai - Daddy Lakan Defender @nobarashxmmerLINK@quitalovesports I will binge the entire star wars franchise tonight in honor if he buys this teamWhile many fans responded positively, not everyone was optimistic.&quot;He needs to move it out of Chicago,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;After a blowout??? He probably was like ehh nahhhh.&quot; chimed another.Yung DLo @DLoThaRealLINK@quitalovesports He needs to move it out of Chicago 🙏🏽_iTsMiggy_ @_iTsMiggyLINK@andfuckingone After a blowout??? He probably was like ehhh nahhhhDespite George Lucas's courtside appearance, there are no concrete links between the Star Wars creator investing in the team.Sky continues to lose as playoff hopes start to diminishAfter a promising preseason with two wins and a loss, the Sky were expected to contend for the playoffs. With a new coach and a roster centered on Angel Reese, fans had high hopes, but those expectations have fallen short.The Sky (8-25) are second from the bottom with 11 games left and are unlikely to qualify for the playoffs. Furthermore, the team has a single win in their last 11 games and are fresh off a 90-59 loss against the Valkyries.With Reese, the Sky's future is in good hands, but if they are to return to the playoff picture, they need some good acquisitions to surround the former LSU star.