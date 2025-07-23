"Need Paige Bueckers to score and make plays" - WNBA fans react to Wings rookie being replaced by $204,253 playmaker at PG

Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes made a strategic mid-season adjustment to the team’s starting lineup. He shifted JJ Quinerly into the point guard role in place of fellow rookie Paige Bueckers. The move has left fans speculating about the reasoning behind this change.

Ad

Bueckers is still a member of the starting lineup. However, she will now play off the ball. According to many social media users, this shift helps to preserve Bueckers’ energy for scoring and playmaking.

“Paige handling the ball all the time is tiring, opponents will just keep picking her up full court and blitzing her. They need Paige to score and make plays for her teammates, having someone else bring the ball up and start the action saves Paige a lot of energy,” @dreamweaver7x wrote.

Ad

Trending

Other fans also chimed in with their opinions.

“When Paige is at the one, the defense blitzes her and the wings ball and player movement stagnates. So they have been using her as a decoy,” @funkraider commented.

“Honestly it’s probably just cuz Paige is more versatile. She played almost every position at UConn because that’s Geno’s style. Plus, JJ is significantly shorter,” @Glad-Pollution-4346 said.

Ad

“To get Paige away from blitzes, getting picked up full court, and traps and open her up for good looks. Koclanes has been asked this a lot,” @timothyphd wrote.

“Honestly, I think Paige can play the one well, she's talented enough but I view her natural position as a playmaking 2 guard, it's how she seems to prefer to attack,” @Sufficient-Will- commented.

Ad

Paige Bueckers herself has addressed the switch, embracing Koclanes’ decision and revealing her openness to adapt. She’s also spoken highly of Quinerly’s performance as the point guard.

“Just doing what the game calls for,” Bueckers said. “I like playing both, I’m not gonna put myself in a box and say I gotta play on or off the ball.”

Ad

“She’s been great,” Bueckers said of Quinerly. “Controlling our flow, controlling our tempo, controlling our pace.”

Quinerly, who is signed on a three-year, $204,253 contract, was brought into the starting lineup in late June. The Wings have gone 3-4 over the seven games with Quinerly at the point guard position. Their 42.8% win rate outshines the 23.5% win rate they held for 17 games before the adjustment.

Bueckers has also thrived in her new role, increasing her scoring average to 19.0 points per game in this seven-game stretch, from 17.6 ppg earlier in the season.

Ad

Paige Bueckers ties Caitlin Clark in a remarkable feat

The Dallas Wings pulled off an 87-63 victory over the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings in scoring with 20 points.

Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers delivered a modest stat line, contributing 14 points and six assists. However, the outing marked a significant career milestone.

Bueckers has now surpassed 300 points and 100 assists in just 19 games, matching Caitlin Clark's record from 2024 and becoming the joint fastest player in WNBA history to achieve the feat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More