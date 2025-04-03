"Need to run it back": Aaliyah Edwards drops blissful reaction to uplifting Jamaican WNBL's 'Unrivaled' like tournament 

Aaliyah Edwards recently went on a trip to the Caribbean during the offseason to help uplift women’s basketball in Jamaica. Present at the “WNBL 3x3 Rally” as a “special guest”, Edwards clicked photos with all participating teams.

Following the conclusion of the “Unrivaled” like tournament, the Jamaican-descendant reshared the Instagram post on her story and expressed her enthusiasm.

“Had soooo much fun last weekend with the girlies! Definitely need to run it back soon,” Edwards captioned her Story.

Credits: Instagram (@aaliyahedwards_24)

Apart from continuing her “Munch Madness” series, the Washington Mystics star also gave the fans a glimpse of her visit to Jamaica’s National Stadium.

“I really love coming here and coming to Boys and Girls’ Champs, for as long as I can remember. And I am looking to do a girls’ basketball camp later in the fall this year. So this is a good opportunity to start building some connections and relationships with the young girls and young women who are passionate about basketball,” Edwards told The Gleaner.

Unfortunately, there are no Jamaican-born players in the WNBA currently. Hence, the Canadian-born Edwards has done a great job in stepping up as a role model for young girls in Jamaica.

Aaliyah Edwards’ memorable Unrivaled campaign

After an impressive rookie WNBA season, Aaliyah Edwards further left fans in awe with her performance at the first-ever Unrivaled campaign. Representing the Mist BC, the 22-year-old averaged 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

However, her most notable performance occurred during the 1-on-1 tournament scheduled on 10th, 11th, and 14th February.

Entering the contest as the 8th seed in her bracket, Edwards made waves in the basketball community by upsetting #1 Breanna Stewart 12-0 in the opening round, defeating Alisha Gray and Arike Ogunbowale, to advance to the finals.

Edwards appeared to be in great form, defeating Napheesa Collier 9-6 in the opening game of the best-of-three series. Unfortunately, she couldn’t close out with a win, suffering 4-9, 0-8 back-to-back losses. As the runner-up of the tournament, Aaliyah Edwards won $50,000 in prize money.

