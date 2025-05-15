"Needs to investigate Valks front office because wtf": Fans echo outrage after Laeticia Amihere waived by Valkyries despite strong preseason showing

The Golden State Valkyries waived Laeticia Amihere days before the start of the 2025 WNBA season. Despite an impressive preseason by the No. 8 pick in the 2023 draft, she could not make it past the cuts. Amihere and Kaitlyn Chen were the casualties following the team’s training and preseason games.
Fans reacted to Amihere getting knocked off the Valkyries’ roster:
“someone needs to investigate valks front office because wtf”
One fan said:
“Laeticia Amihere…. Really got the short end of the stick her entire hoop career she was forced to play in the post …and rely off athleticism and wasn’t properly developed”
Another fan added:
“I’M PISSED. And there’s no 'doesn’t fit our system' way outta this.. I need someone to explain how she didn’t make this team to me like I’m 5.”
@kdb_0306 continued:
“They must be dead set on getting JuJu in the future.”
@TheMemphisKim commented:
“I hope she gets picked up then drops 50 on the Valkimmies.”
Amihere impressed against the LA Sparks a week ago. She scored a team-high 20 points in the Valkyries’ 83-82 loss Rickea Jackson and Co. The former Gamecocks star could land on another WNBA team or play overseas after Golden State cut her.
The WNBA only has 13 teams with roughly 156 roster spots available. Although Laeticia Amihere played well in the preseason, the team chose to let her and Kaitlyn Chen go.
Laeticia Amihere shows gratitude to Golden State Valkyries after getting cut
A few hours before the Golden State Valkyries released their roster, Laeticia Amihere wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
“Thank you fams and everyone for the love to God be the glory and thank you Valkyries for the opportunity”
The former Atlanta Dream forward’s tweet was a dead giveaway of what was about to happen. Golden State fans promptly saw that she was not on the final roster of coach Natalie Nakase.
Nakase chose a blend of experience and youth. They will make their regular-season debut on Friday against the LA Sparks. Amihere could not make the list but showed gratitude for the opportunity to train with the team.