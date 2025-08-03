"Needs to be a lifetime ban" - WNBA fans abuzz as d*ldo-throwing spectator gets arrested & faces potential ban from league games

WNBA fans are buzzing after the fan who threw an obscene object on the court during the Atlanta Dream-Golden State Valkyries game has been arrested. The fan is reportedly facing severe punishment from the league, though another fan repeated the action during Friday's game between the Valkyries and Chicago Sky. Marisa Ingemi of The San Francisco Chronicle made an inquiry to the WNBA regarding an update on the sex toy-throwing incident. The league would later release a statement that the fan had been arrested and would face criminal charges, as well as a potential one-year ban from attending WNBA games. &quot;Any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities,&quot; the league wrote. &quot;The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans. … The subject involved in the incident in Atlanta on Tuesday has been arrested.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWNBA fans online reacted to the perpetrator's arrest, though some are unhappy that the potential punishment is just a one-year ban. They are calling for a lifetime ban for the thrower, while others are just going with it and pointing to Sydney Colson, who has jokingly claimed to be the real offender. &quot;Needs to be a lifetime ban! It was disrespectful AF,&quot; a fan wrote. &quot;That should be a lifetime ban,&quot; one fan commented. &quot;A fine! Longer sentence, kids at those games! Tf wrong with ppl&quot; another fan remarked. &quot;Who’s going to bail out @sydjcolson?&quot; a fan wrote. &quot;I stand with @sydjcolson,&quot; one fan commented. &quot;@flyingmeangreen you’re always causing trouble 😂,&quot; another fan remarked. WNBA fans react to the d*ldo-throwing fan's arrest. (Photo: @espnw)Despite some fans and players getting offended by the incidents in Atlanta and Chicago, Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson created an online identity called &quot;Mean Green,&quot; alluding to the color of the thrown object. Another fan threw a d*ldo during WNBA gameThe Golden State Valkyries might have some haters out there since another green sex toy was thrown into a court where they were playing. The Valkyries were in Atlanta when the first incident happened on Tuesday, and another fan did it again on Friday in Chicago when Golden State faced Angel Reese and the Sky. Weirdly, the Valkyries won both games when a fan threw the object on the court. It didn't happen on Thursday against the Washington Mystics, though they will still be on the road on Sunday in Las Vegas.