"Never beating the favorite allegations": WNBA fans react as Geno Auriemma appears on Azzi Fudd's podcast before Sue Bird's

University of Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma guested on his player Azzi Fudd's podcast. Fudd has been perceived as one of Auriemma's favorite players in her coaching career, prompting fans to continue perpetuating this narrative following her appearance on the podcast. According to some WNBA fans, Fudd is never able to shake the &quot;favorite player&quot; allegations, which have long been disputed between her and WNBA legend Sue Bird. &quot;AZZI IS THE FAVORITE CHILD. GENO ON THE POD,&quot; a fan wrote, reposting a clip from the Fudd Around and Find Out podcast.gurlball3r @sportz2taleLINKAzzi is never beating the favorite allegationsGG @gabgg35LINKAZZI IS SOOOO HIS FAVORITE12/13♐️ @UKnowBry_LINKAzzi really The Princess frfr 😭😭Other fans commended Fudd for bringing in Auriemma on her podcast, which has only posted eight episodes so far. Misha0819 @https_araujLINKthis is going to be so fun omg i can't believe geno is actually one of the guests, azzi is really his favorite!H 🪽🐺 @captaintopazLINKI'm sorry, but this will be the best episode ever on the pod. Not other guest will compete. The episode is already iconic and it hasn't even dropped yet. Thank you, Geno.amy @yamstoneLINKthis is what makes Geno the absolute 🐐 his evolution. Same with Cheryl and the StudBudz the way they have evolved with the times and still stay on top winning 🐐🐐Auriemma has been the coach for Connecticut since 1985, winning 12 Division I championships. Auriemma led the Huskies to the title in 2025 with Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers bannering the squad. Fudd, who is Bueckers' girlfriend, played a key role in UConn's championship run, averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Auriemma had multiple WNBA stars who came from his tutelage at UConn. Some of them include WNBA greats Bird, Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi, and Tina Charles. Current players such as New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, Stefanie Dolson, and Bria Harley also played for Auriemma. Azi Fudd invites Sue Bird to her podcast after Geno Auriemma's guestingAmid fan clamor, Azi Fudd has invited Sue Bird on her podcast on Thursday. In an Instagram story, Fudd mentioned Bird, saying that she should come to the podcast after her former coach Geno Auriemma's guesting on the podcast. &quot;Come on the pod, let's discuss,&quot; Fudd wrote. Fudd's IG storyBird played for UConn from 1998 to 2002 before being drafted first overall by the Seattle Storm. Bird played her entire 20-year career with the Storm, leading them to four WNBA championships. Meanwhile, Fudd will be eligible to be drafted in 2026 after foregoing this year's draft to play for one more year with UConn. According to early pre-draft predictions, Fudd is expected to be drafted in the first round, adding to UConn's basketball legacy in the WNBA.