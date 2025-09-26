  • home icon
  "Never beating the favorite allegations": WNBA fans react as Geno Auriemma appears on Azzi Fudd's podcast before Sue Bird's

"Never beating the favorite allegations": WNBA fans react as Geno Auriemma appears on Azzi Fudd's podcast before Sue Bird's

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Sep 26, 2025 05:12 GMT
WNBA fans react as Geno Auriemma appears on Azzi Fudd
WNBA fans react as Geno Auriemma appears on Azzi Fudd's podcast before Sue Bird's (Getty)

University of Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma guested on his player Azzi Fudd's podcast. Fudd has been perceived as one of Auriemma's favorite players in her coaching career, prompting fans to continue perpetuating this narrative following her appearance on the podcast.

According to some WNBA fans, Fudd is never able to shake the "favorite player" allegations, which have long been disputed between her and WNBA legend Sue Bird.

"AZZI IS THE FAVORITE CHILD. GENO ON THE POD," a fan wrote, reposting a clip from the Fudd Around and Find Out podcast.
Other fans commended Fudd for bringing in Auriemma on her podcast, which has only posted eight episodes so far.

Auriemma has been the coach for Connecticut since 1985, winning 12 Division I championships.

Auriemma led the Huskies to the title in 2025 with Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers bannering the squad.

Fudd, who is Bueckers' girlfriend, played a key role in UConn's championship run, averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Auriemma had multiple WNBA stars who came from his tutelage at UConn. Some of them include WNBA greats Bird, Maya Moore, Diana Taurasi, and Tina Charles. Current players such as New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, Stefanie Dolson, and Bria Harley also played for Auriemma.

Azi Fudd invites Sue Bird to her podcast after Geno Auriemma's guesting

Amid fan clamor, Azi Fudd has invited Sue Bird on her podcast on Thursday. In an Instagram story, Fudd mentioned Bird, saying that she should come to the podcast after her former coach Geno Auriemma's guesting on the podcast.

"Come on the pod, let's discuss," Fudd wrote.
Fudd's IG story

Bird played for UConn from 1998 to 2002 before being drafted first overall by the Seattle Storm. Bird played her entire 20-year career with the Storm, leading them to four WNBA championships.

Meanwhile, Fudd will be eligible to be drafted in 2026 after foregoing this year's draft to play for one more year with UConn.

According to early pre-draft predictions, Fudd is expected to be drafted in the first round, adding to UConn's basketball legacy in the WNBA.

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

