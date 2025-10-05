  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • "Never betraying her huskies": Fans gush over Paige Bueckers’ surprise appearance at TCU-Colorado game in full purple fit

"Never betraying her huskies": Fans gush over Paige Bueckers’ surprise appearance at TCU-Colorado game in full purple fit

By Avi Shravan
Published Oct 05, 2025 13:35 GMT
Dallas Wings v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Fans gush over Paige Bueckers’ surprise appearance at TCU-Colorado game in full purple fit. (Image Source: Getty)

Paige Bueckers was a surprise guest on the sidelines at the TCU Horned Frogs vs Colorado Buffaloes game on Saturday. The Dallas Wings star put her rookie season in the back and decided to enjoy her first offseason.

Ad

Several videos went viral on social media, showing Bueckers enjoying the game from the sidelines at Amon G. Carter Stadium. She wore a white full-sleeved polo neck Nike t-shirt with bold purple stripes on it. She topped off her look by wearing sunglasses on her head.

The fans online were hyped over Paige Bueckers making an appearance to support the rising Texas football stars. They gushed over on social media to express their opinions on the Wings guard's visit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Paige never betraying her huskies 😭 you can take a husky out of UConn but never UConn out of a husky 💙🐺" one fan said.
Ad
"Paige sideline baddie tcu say thank you," another fan said.
"She wasn’t lying when she said Dallas is her home base for the off season ❤️❤️❤️❤️" one fan said.

One fan trolled the Dallas Cowboys fans after Bueckers attended a college football game before an NFL game.

"Paige at a TCU game before a cowboy game," a fan said.
Ad
Ad
"Paige becoming the new Texas governor. It’s really her new home huh 😭," another fan said.
"Paige finally enjoying college football since uconn sucks," one fan said.

The Dallas Wings had a rough run in the WNBA last season; however, Paige Bueckers shone through all adversity and had an incredible rookie season. She averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game on 47.7% shooting from the field to secure the Rookie of the Year award.

Ad

Wings GM reveals Paige Bueckers is 'motivated' for sophomore season

During an interview with 'The Dallas Morning News' on Thursday, the Dallas Wings' general manager, Curt Miller, discussed the franchise's plans for the next season. During one segment of his interview, Miller revealed that Paige Bueckers was motivated for the next season and to participate in a rebuild.

"[Leading] a franchise that’s down and a franchise that has to build themselves back up is really a part of what she’s motivated to do. It’s part of her legacy now,” Miller said. “And bring other great players to play with her, alongside of her, and build this Dallas [team] into what we ultimately hope is a championship."
Ad

The Wings finished No. 13 in the standings last season with a league-low 10-34 record, matched only by the Chicago Sky, who had an equally terrible run.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications