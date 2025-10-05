"Never betraying her huskies": Fans gush over Paige Bueckers’ surprise appearance at TCU-Colorado game in full purple fit

Paige Bueckers was a surprise guest on the sidelines at the TCU Horned Frogs vs Colorado Buffaloes game on Saturday. The Dallas Wings star put her rookie season in the back and decided to enjoy her first offseason.Several videos went viral on social media, showing Bueckers enjoying the game from the sidelines at Amon G. Carter Stadium. She wore a white full-sleeved polo neck Nike t-shirt with bold purple stripes on it. She topped off her look by wearing sunglasses on her head.The fans online were hyped over Paige Bueckers making an appearance to support the rising Texas football stars. They gushed over on social media to express their opinions on the Wings guard's visit.&quot;Paige never betraying her huskies 😭 you can take a husky out of UConn but never UConn out of a husky 💙🐺&quot; one fan said.&quot;Paige sideline baddie tcu say thank you,&quot; another fan said.&quot;She wasn’t lying when she said Dallas is her home base for the off season ❤️❤️❤️❤️&quot; one fan said.One fan trolled the Dallas Cowboys fans after Bueckers attended a college football game before an NFL game.&quot;Paige at a TCU game before a cowboy game,&quot; a fan said.ju༊·˚ @juloccdLINKpaige at a tcu game before a cowboy game&quot;Paige becoming the new Texas governor. It’s really her new home huh 😭,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Paige finally enjoying college football since uconn sucks,&quot; one fan said.The Dallas Wings had a rough run in the WNBA last season; however, Paige Bueckers shone through all adversity and had an incredible rookie season. She averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game on 47.7% shooting from the field to secure the Rookie of the Year award.Wings GM reveals Paige Bueckers is 'motivated' for sophomore seasonDuring an interview with 'The Dallas Morning News' on Thursday, the Dallas Wings' general manager, Curt Miller, discussed the franchise's plans for the next season. During one segment of his interview, Miller revealed that Paige Bueckers was motivated for the next season and to participate in a rebuild.&quot;[Leading] a franchise that’s down and a franchise that has to build themselves back up is really a part of what she’s motivated to do. It’s part of her legacy now,” Miller said. “And bring other great players to play with her, alongside of her, and build this Dallas [team] into what we ultimately hope is a championship.&quot;Just Women’s Sports @justwsportsLINKDallas GM Curt Miller says Paige is ready to go to work in Year 2 😤 via Dallas Morning NewsThe Wings finished No. 13 in the standings last season with a league-low 10-34 record, matched only by the Chicago Sky, who had an equally terrible run.