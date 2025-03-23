"Never complimented Caitlin Clark publicly once": Fans react as analyst disputes Fever star's legacy with Sheryl Swoopes remarks

Caitlin Clark’s fans are unhappy with analyst Jemele Hill for her remarks about Clark’s college legacy. Fox Sports posted a list of who it believes are the top 10 women's college basketball players of all time. On the list, Breanna Stewart is ranked first, with Clark second.

Hill was in disagreement with Fox Sports’ list and wrote on X Saturday:

“Sheryl Swoopes not being in the top 10 is crazy and as much as I love CC, she is not the second-greatest player ever. I’d put her anywhere between 5-8.”

Fans did not take kindly to Hill disputing Clark’s college legacy.

“Has never complimented CC publicly once but talking bout 'as much as I love CC' girl byeee 🤣🤣🤣,” one fan said.

Hill replied:

“Please don’t let me pull the receipts.”

Fans then began to question whether her comments regarding Clark could even be considered receipts:

“You got us curious now, can we see them 'receipts'?” one fan said.

“Pull the receipts. You sure you have them?” another said.

“We have the receipts and your name ain't on the paper!” a fan opined.

Caitlin Clark played 139 games for Iowa, recording 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. Clark became the Division I all-time leading scorer and won multiple AP Player of the Year awards before ending her college career.

Looking at her resume, it wouldn’t be too far of a stretch to call her one of the best college basketball players ever.

"Give her the ball": Caitlin Clark sends heartfelt birthday wish to Iowa teammate

Caitlin Clark sent a heartfelt birthday wish to her Iowa teammate, Jada Gyamfi, with a post on Instagram. Gyamfi, now 21, has made 10 appearances for the Hawkeyes this season. She doesn't fill up the stat sheet, but her presence on the team is appreciated nonetheless.

Clark wrote a touching message while wishing her former teammate:

"Happy Birthday Jades!!! Miss you and your hugs🖤 BIG BDAY BUCKED TODAY!!!! GIVE HER THE BALL!!!! 🗣️"

The Indiana Fever star also made fun of the graphic she made:

"Sorry this is my best artistic work. :) 😂"

Check out her message below:

Caitlin Clark's birthday wish to Jada Gyamfi

The Hawkeyes defeated Murray State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and will now face the third-seeded Oklahoma in the second round on Monday. It'll be interesting to see what Clark's former team has in store for us.

