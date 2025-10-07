"Never seen glaze of this caliber": Fans react as singer Lloyd drops to his knees in reverence to A’ja Wilson as Aces near historic WNBA milestone

The Las Vegas Aces zoomed to a 2-0 lead in the WNBA Finals after beating the Phoenix Mercury in Game 2, 91-78, on Sunday. The Aces have been leaning on reigning MVP A'ja Wilson, who has been the anchor for the squad throughout their playoff run. In Game 2, Wilson put up 28 points and 14 rebounds to steer the Aces to victory. After the game, singer Lloyd, who was on the sidelines to support the Aces, dropped to his knees to praise Wilson following her superb performance. WNBA fans reacted to Lloyd's post-game praise on Wilson, saying that it was unlike anything they have seen before from a celebrity. ACES 2025 REVENGE TOUR @thatbtchmdaeLINKWe’ve never seen glaze of this caliber caught on camera😭Aviator @XtoldmetotweetLINK@zavanchy Pure excitement, didn’t even finish the flick 😭 NaLyssa was still in pose stance when he ditched her🧚🏾‍♀️𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒂⁷✨ @Se0kedInLuvLINK@zavanchy I would do the same 😭Other fans believed Lloyd's act was fitting for how great Wilson has been with the Aces in the playoffs. Elizabeth Broussard @broussard52LINK@zavanchy All hail the Queen! That's right!🔆 @emma1810372475LINK@zavanchy the only appropriate way to reactDej @dejasoveritLINK@zavanchy Honestly I get it!Wilson, who has won a record fourth WNBA MVP this season, is averaging 25.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 steals, and 2.4 blocks per game in the playoffs. With the two wins in the finals so far, Wilson and the Aces are closing in on their third WNBA championship, after winning back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. The Aces finished the regular season on a 16-game winning streak, rising to the second spot with a 30-14 record. Their hot streak continued in the playoffs, where they warded off the Seattle Storm and the Indiana Fever en route to the WNBA Finals. A'ja Wilson praises teammate Jackie Young for impressive Game 2 performanceAside from A'ja Wilson, the Aces also got a strong performance from their guard Jackie Young, who put up 32 points, 21 of which came in the third quarter, in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. Young's 21-point third quarter is the most points scored by a player in a quarter in WNBA Finals history. With Young's performance, she earned praise from Wilson.&quot;I am so proud of Jackie,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;I'm a pain in the ass sometimes when she's not doing her job because I know that it is there. &quot;I know that Jackie Young is there, so I try to bring it out of her. To be able to witness (it) on the court, (she) did some nasty stuff today; that's crazy. To live it, it's been tons of fun.&quot;The series will continue in Game 3 in Phoenix on Wednesday, October 8.