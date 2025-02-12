New HC Sydney Johnson provides major update on 2× WNBA MVP's return

Washington Mystics coach Sydney Johnson provided an update about the status of two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Done, who previously decided to step away from basketball.

On Wednesday's introductory press conference for Johnson and Mystics general manager Jamila Wideman, the new coach said he had already conversed with the 35-year-old Delle Donne. He said the franchise will give its star the time to figure out her next steps basketball-wise.

Basketball insider Kareem Copeland wrote about Johnson's statements on X (formerly Twitter).

"Sydney Johnson also said he has communicated with Elena Delle Donne and said she has the grace from the organization to take her time to figure out what she wants to do," Copeland wrote.

In February 2024, ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne reported that Delle Donne did not sign the one-year supermax offer from the Mystics. The former MVP ultimately decided to stay away from basketball.

Delle Donne won her two MVP awards in 2015 and 2019 and has been named an All-Star seven times. He led the Mystics to the franchise's only championship in 2019. She was traded to Washington in 2017 and spent six seasons before taking a break after the 2023 campaign. During that year, she averaged 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds on 48.5% shooting (39.3% from the 3-point line) in 23 games.

Delle Done was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky. She was also a four-time All-WNBA first-team selection and a member of the WNBA 25th Anniversary Team.

Sydney Johnson and the new GM hope to lead Mystics to a new era

Despite the uncertainty about Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne, new coach Sydney Johnson and new general manager Jamila Wideman were optimistic about the franchise's future.

"We have incredible, elite veteran talent," Wideman said. "We’ve got a core of youth that is really, really good — really, really promising. We’ve got some depth across the board at all positions."

Johnson shared that he has visions that are identical to Wideman's in terms of roster construction.

"Attack-oriented in terms of getting the ball down the court and putting pressure on defenses," Johnson said when asked how the Mystics would play next season.

"We want to collaborate," Johnson added. "We want to put players first. We want to win games."

Washington formally introduced its new coach and GM on Wednesday. Monumental Basketball president Michael Winger announced via a press release on Dec. 23 that Johnson, 50, and Wideman, 49, will join the Mystics. They replaced Eric Thibault and Mike Thibault, respectively.

Monumental Basketball is the company that manages the Mystics, along with the Washington Wizards and its G League affiliate.

The Mystics finished the 2024 season with the fourth-worst record in the WNBA, 14-26. They missed the playoffs after starting the year with 12 straight losses primarily due to injuries to its key players.

With the new leadership on board, whether the Washington Mystics can turn things around remains to be seen.

