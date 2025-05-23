New Liberty star Natasha Cloud showers praise on $78,831 veteran for powering record-breaking 3-point shooting night

Natasha Cloud is already feeling at home with the New York Liberty after her first two games of the season. Cloud led the Liberty in scoring on Thursday in their 99-74 win over the Chicago Sky. She also showed one of her teammates praise following the defending champions' historic night from beyond the arc.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Cloud, Kennedy Burke and coach Sandy Brondello discussed the Liberty's dominant win. They knocked down a new WNBA record 19 3-point shots, with Burke making the final one late in the fourth quarter.

Cloud praised Burke, who signed a one-year, $78,831 deal in the offseason, to remain with the Liberty. They played together for one season in 2022 with the Washington Mystics.

"Most people don't know me and KB played together for a little bit in DC," Cloud said. "To when she came to our team, I just, I loved her. She's a big guard that can also play post players. She is an X-factor for whatever team she's on. I said this to her on our practice before, she just does all the little sh*t."

The one-time NBA champion added:

"She doesn't always get the flowers that she deserves, but she comes in every single day the same way. And it's a real joy to be around and makes your job as a point guard a lot easier. But yeah, that's my dog and I really love her."

Natasha Cloud finished Thursday's game with 18 points, four rebounds and eight assists. She made 4-for-5 shots from beyond the arc, while Kennedy Burke scored 17 points off the bench. Burke was perfect from the 3-point range, making all four of her shots.

The New York Liberty are back in action on Saturday in a big matchup against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

New York Liberty acquired Natasha Cloud from the Connecticut Sun

New York Liberty acquired Natasha Cloud from the Connecticut Sun. (Photo: IMAGN)

Natasha Cloud made headlines in the offseason when the Phoenix Mercury traded her to the Connecticut Sun a few days after she raved about the Mercury's new state-of-the-art locker rooms and facilities. It was a tough time for Cloud, who was a veteran guard looking to compete for championships.

That's when the New York Liberty stepped in after losing Courtney Vandersloot in free agency. They suddenly had a gaping hole in their starting backcourt, so the front office traded their 2025 and 2026 first-round picks for Cloud.

Cloud is enjoying life in the Big Apple, averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in her first two games, shooting 51.9% from the field and 55.6% from beyond the arc.

