New York Liberty Depth Chart for 2025 season after shocking Natasha Cloud trade

The New York Liberty, coming off their 2024 WNBA championship, have further solidified their title defense by acquiring veteran guard Natasha Cloud from the Connecticut Sun in a trade announced Sunday.

Ad

This marks Cloud’s second trade in just two months, as she was previously dealt in the blockbuster move that sent Alyssa Thomas to the Phoenix Mercury. She now joins a Liberty backcourt rotation that already features Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Her arrival bolsters New York’s title chances, with the Liberty currently favored to win the 2025 WNBA championship, according to ESPN Futures (+250). They lead the Las Vegas Aces (+250), Indiana Fever (+400) and Minnesota Lynx (+425) in the latest odds.

To acquire Cloud, the Liberty sent Connecticut the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, along with their 2026 first-round pick.

Connecticut continues its offseason rebuild after reaching the second round of the playoffs last year, losing all of its starters in various transactions.

Ad

Below is the New York Liberty’s updated depth chart after the Natasha Cloud acquisition.

Guard Forward Center Natasha Cloud Breanna Stewart Jonquel Jones Sabrina Ionescu Leonie Fiebich Nyara Sabally Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Isabelle Harrison Ivana Dojkic Kennedy Burke Marquesha Davis Kaitlyn Davis Jaylyn Sherrod Seehia Ridard Rebekah Gardner

Ad

Liberty GM excited to add Natasha Cloud

Natasha Cloud is coming off one of the best seasons of her career, averaging 11.5 points (second-highest in her career), 6.9 assists (second-highest) and a career-best 4.1 rebounds per game in her lone season with Phoenix.

The 5-foot-10 guard won a WNBA championship with the Washington Mystics in 2019. She was the 2022 WNBA assists leader, earned a 2022 All-Defensive First Team selection and made the All-Defensive Second Team in both 2019 and 2024.

Ad

In a statement, Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb expressed his excitement about Cloud joining the team.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Natasha Cloud to the New York Liberty family,” he said. “Tash is someone who we identified years ago as a prime fit for our team and embodies everything we look for in a player.”

Ad

“She has always left a lasting impression on the Barclays Center crowd, and we look forward to seeing the best fans in the WNBA embrace her on a nightly basis. Tash will undoubtedly strengthen our roster on both sides of the ball as we pursue another title in 2025.”

The Liberty tip off their 2025 season in two months, opening against the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday, May 17, at Barclays Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback