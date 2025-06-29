New York Liberty injury report: Latest on Jonquel Jones and Leonie Fiebich's status for showdown vs Atlanta Dream (June 29)

The New York Liberty are set to clash with the Atlanta Dream on Sunday in a high-stakes showdown between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. The Liberty currently lead the standings with an 11-4 record, while the Dream sit close behind at 10-6.

Heading into this marquee matchup, the Liberty will once again be without two key contributors, Jonquel Jones and Leonie Fiebich. Jones remains sidelined with a right ankle injury, while Fiebich is still fulfilling her overseas commitments. Both have missed the team’s recent games and their absence has noticeably impacted New York’s performance.

Despite the setbacks, coach Sandy Brondello is refusing to use their absence as an excuse. Following Friday’s loss to the Phoenix Mercury, Brondello delivered a blunt message, challenging the remaining roster to step up and respond to the adversity the team is currently facing.

"A lot of teams have lost EuroBasket players," Brondello said. "Competing is something that's within: are you willing to do it or not? It's early days... they were a way better team than us, but how do we respond?"

The Liberty tipped off the season with an impressive nine-game winning streak, but the absence of Jonquel Jones and Leonie Fiebich has disrupted their rhythm. With both key starters sidelined, the team has struggled to sustain its early dominance, losing four of their last six games as they work to navigate this difficult stretch.

Where to watch New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream?

The New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream game will take place on Sunday, June 29, at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PT).

The Liberty vs. Dream game will be telecast live on PeachtreeTV and WWOR-My9. Live streaming will be available on Liberty Live, WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

