New York Liberty introduces new streaming platform: Subscription price, date, deals and more revealed

The New York Liberty is launching a direct-to-consumer streaming platform called "Liberty Live" to expand its broadcast reach amid rising WNBA viewership numbers.

In a press release on Monday, the Liberty said fans could stream the team's locally televised games through the app starting with their matchup against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday, June 4.

Liberty Live will be available for $4.99 per month, accessible online and via the team’s updated mobile app on iOS and Android.

The team also announced that season ticket members can join a new fan loyalty program, earning points for activities like attending games, tuning into broadcasts, reading web articles and watching highlight videos.

These points can be redeemed for merchandise, autographed memorabilia, tickets to upcoming games and other Barclays Center events.

Fans can also purchase and manage tickets, shop player collections and buy merchandise directly within the app. Additionally, they can create unique profiles, customize preferences such as favorite players and hide game scores to avoid real-time spoilers.

The service will add to the team's already available free over-the-air broadcasts on My9 and WWOR, allowing subscribers to stream Liberty games on their mobile devices, smart TVs and other streaming platforms.

According to New York Liberty CEO Keia Clarke, Liberty Live aims to use technology to enhance the overall fan experience:

“’Liberty Live’ furthers our commitment to increasing accessibility, and we are proud to be one of the first teams in the league to develop a direct-to-consumer streaming platform, ensuring our fans have ample availability to watch Liberty games this season,” she said in a statement.

Can New York Liberty win it all this year?

The New York Liberty has been one of the top teams in the 2024 WNBA season, starting with a 7-2 record, second only to the undefeated Connecticut Sun, who are 8-0.

Leading the Liberty is Breanna Stewart, averaging 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu has contributed 17.2 ppg, 5.4 apg and 4.0 rpg while shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Veterans Jonquel Jones (15.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 1.2 bpg), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (12.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 2.7 apg), and Courtney Vandersloot (7.8 ppg and 5.3 apg) are also key players for the Liberty.

The New York Liberty have been dominant, outscoring their opponents by nearly 10 points per game. This season, they aim to win their first championship after losing to the Las Vegas Aces in four games in last year’s WNBA Finals.