  New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Sameer Khan
Published Jun 29, 2025 11:18 GMT
Atlanta Dream v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 29 (Credits: Getty)

The New York Liberty will visit the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center in one of five WNBA matchups slated for Sunday. This will be the second Liberty-Dream game of the 2025 season, with their last game taking place on June 17 and being won 86-81 by New York.

Sabrina Ionescu led the charge for the Liberty, finishing with 34 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals, shooting 12-for-20 (4-for-8 from 3). Breanna Stewart was also solid, recording 23 points, six rebounds and four assists, shooting 8-for-18.

Meanwhile, the Dream relied on Allisha Gray, who tallied 14 points on 5-for-12 shooting, five rebounds and five assists. Rhyne Howard was inefficient from the field, finishing with 13 points on 3-for-14 shooting, but she contributed in other ways with seven rebounds, nine assists, three steals and three blocks.

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream Injury Reports June 29

New York Liberty injury report

The Liberty have three players listed on their injury report for Sunday’s game vs. the Dream. Jonquel Jones sustained an ankle sprain vs. the Phoenix Mercury on June 19 and is expected to be out for four to six weeks.

Leonie Fiebich is also out as she has joined the German national team for the EuroBasket tournament. Fiebich’s contract with New York has been suspended for the rest of the season.

Lastly, Annika Soltau has also had her contract suspended and will not return this season.

Atlanta Dream injury report

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream will be at full strength as they have no injuries on their report for Sunday’s game.

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups and depth charts, June 29

youtube-cover

New York Liberty starting lineup and depth chart

The Liberty are likely to start Natasha Cloud, Rebekah Gardner, Sabrina Ionescu, Nyara Sabally and Breanna Stewart.

Starters

2nd

3rd

Natasha Cloud

Jaylyn Sherrod

Marine Johannes

Rebekah Gardner

Marquesha Davis


Sabrina Ionescu

Kennedy Burke


Nyara Sabally

Isabelle Harrison


Breanna Stewart



Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Atlanta Dream are expected to start Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner.

Starters

2nd

3rd

Allisha Gray

Shatori-Walker Kimbrough

Te-Hina Paopao

Rhyne Howard

Maya Caldwell


Jordin Canada

Nia Coffey


Brionna Jones

Naz Hillmon


Brittney Griner

Taylor Thierry


