New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for June 29 | 2025 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty will visit the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center in one of five WNBA matchups slated for Sunday. This will be the second Liberty-Dream game of the 2025 season, with their last game taking place on June 17 and being won 86-81 by New York.

Sabrina Ionescu led the charge for the Liberty, finishing with 34 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals, shooting 12-for-20 (4-for-8 from 3). Breanna Stewart was also solid, recording 23 points, six rebounds and four assists, shooting 8-for-18.

Meanwhile, the Dream relied on Allisha Gray, who tallied 14 points on 5-for-12 shooting, five rebounds and five assists. Rhyne Howard was inefficient from the field, finishing with 13 points on 3-for-14 shooting, but she contributed in other ways with seven rebounds, nine assists, three steals and three blocks.

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream Injury Reports June 29

New York Liberty injury report

The Liberty have three players listed on their injury report for Sunday’s game vs. the Dream. Jonquel Jones sustained an ankle sprain vs. the Phoenix Mercury on June 19 and is expected to be out for four to six weeks.

Leonie Fiebich is also out as she has joined the German national team for the EuroBasket tournament. Fiebich’s contract with New York has been suspended for the rest of the season.

Lastly, Annika Soltau has also had her contract suspended and will not return this season.

Atlanta Dream injury report

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream will be at full strength as they have no injuries on their report for Sunday’s game.

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineups and depth charts, June 29

New York Liberty starting lineup and depth chart

The Liberty are likely to start Natasha Cloud, Rebekah Gardner, Sabrina Ionescu, Nyara Sabally and Breanna Stewart.

Starters 2nd 3rd Natasha Cloud Jaylyn Sherrod Marine Johannes Rebekah Gardner Marquesha Davis

Sabrina Ionescu Kennedy Burke

Nyara Sabally Isabelle Harrison

Breanna Stewart





Atlanta Dream predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Atlanta Dream are expected to start Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner.

Starters 2nd 3rd Allisha Gray Shatori-Walker Kimbrough Te-Hina Paopao Rhyne Howard Maya Caldwell

Jordin Canada Nia Coffey

Brionna Jones Naz Hillmon

Brittney Griner Taylor Thierry



