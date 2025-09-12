  • home icon
  • New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept 11 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Sep 12, 2025 01:07 GMT
The New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky matchup is one of four games scheduled on the last day of the 2025 WNBA regular season. The Liberty is looking to build momentum as they head to their title defense in the postseason. Meanwhile, the Sky will try to end their season on a strong note by pulling off a win on their home floor.

This Thursday night showdown is the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Liberty are leading the season series 2-1, though it was the Sky that came out victorious in their most recent matchup, which took place on August 21.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky player stats and box score

Liberty

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Breanna Stewart1633110115:206-91-13-3+17
Leonie Fiebich310000114:301-20-11-2+20
Jonquel Jones524010113:372-41-20-0+8
Sabrina Ionescu1137000216:505-91-40-0+16
Natasha Cloud211001014:411-50-20-0+6
Emma Meesseman105 3100011:403-51-13-3+8
Kennedy Burke2 1 000017:521-20-10-0+1
Rebekah Gardner7 2 010105:302-21-12-3-6
Sky

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Michaela Onyenwere521003214:582-41-20-0-7
Rebecca Allen323010213:121-41-20-0-17
Kamilla Cardoso1141021017:545-80-01-1-15
Rachel Banham605001217:162-51-31-3-13
Kia Nurse8 2 0000013:343-62-50-0-5
Maddy Westbeld9 4 1100211:533-41-12-20
Sevgi Uzun0 0 3001111:130-20-00-0-13
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
