New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 7 | 2024 WNBA Preseason

The New York Liberty flew to Windy City to make their preseason debut against the Chicago Sky. After a bitter loss to the Las Vegas Aces in the 2023 WNBA Finals, New York is hoping to get over the hump this year. With the Liberty starting five returning for another tour of duty, the team is going to be one of the favorites to end the Aces’ three-peat bid.

The Sky, however, is a vastly retooled team that lost leader and 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper and deadeye shooter Courtney Williams. Chicago snagged Kamilla Cardoso, who will be out for 4-6 weeks due to a shoulder injury, and Angel Reese in the draft. Two of this year’s most highly-touted rookies will be expected to give a team a lift once the new season starts.

New York Liberty game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT Betnijah Laney-Hamilton 4 1 0 0 1 3 1-5 0-2 2-2 Breanna Stewart 5 4 1 1 0 4 2-6 0-3 1-2 Jonquel Jones 4 5 2 1 0 0 2-4 0-1 0-0 Sabrina Ionescu 8 3 2 0 1 3 3-11 2-5 0-1 Courtney Vandersloot 4 1 1 1 0 2 2-7 0-1 0-0 Kayla Thornton 0 5 1 0 1 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 Brianna Fraser 4 4 0 1 0 3 0-7 0-2 4-4 Marquesha Davis 4 3 0 1 0 2 2-5 0-0 0-1 Esmery Martinez 4 2 2 2 0 2 1-1 1-1 1-2 Stephanie Mawuli 6 1 1 2 1 1 3-8 0-1 0-0 Jaylyn Sherrod 4 0 0 2 0 2 2-2 0-0 0-0 Jessika Carter 4 2 2 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 2-2 Okako Adika 2 1 0 0 1 1 1-2 0-1 0-0 Rita Igbokwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0

Chicago Sky game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PTFG FT Diamond DeShields 4 3 0 2 1 1 2-10 0-3 0-0 Michaela Onyenwere 3 5 1 0 0 1 1-4 1-3 0-0 Angel Reese 13 5 1 2 0 0 6-10 0-0 1-1 Marina Mabrey 20 3 4 2 1 1 7-12 4-7 2-2 Dana Evans 19 5 7 0 0 5 8-12 2-4 1-1 Chennedy Carter 11 2 0 2 1 1 4-8 0-0 3-6 Brianna Turner 4 8 0 1 0 1 2-4 0-0 0-0 Isabelle Harrison 6 3 0 0 0 1 1-3 1-3 3-4 Lindsay Allen 6 1 5 0 0 2 2-4 0-1 2-2 Elizabeth Williams 6 3 2 4 1 0 3-3 0-0 0-0 Kysre Gondrezick 9 3 1 0 0 1 3-4 3-4 0-0

The New York Liberty were the more heralded team as last year's losing finalist but the Chicago Sky were ready for them. Buoyed by the fans who were mostly there to see Angel Reese's home debut, the Sky raced to a 12-0 lead early. The hosts eventually finished the quarter holding a 24-11 advantage.

New York had more flow in its offense in the second quarter but the Sky continued to stay ahead. Marina Mabrey and Dana Evans' fiery start allowed Chicago to take a 49-28 lead to the locker room for the halftime break.

The New York Liberty veterans such as Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot seemed to be going through the motions. They concentrated on implementing their plays for most of the night. None of New York's main players saw a minute of action in the fourth quarter.

The Chicago Sky, meanwhile, never let up for their boisterous fans. Every player that Teresa Weatherspoon brought in scored at least three points. Weatherspoon's bench mob finished the job in the fourth frame to emerge with a 101-53 shellacking of the Liberty.

Angel Reese, who the Sky fans badly wanted to see, had a quiet but effective night. "Chi Barbie" finished with 13 points, five rebounds, two steals and one block. She was lustily cheered on by the home crowd almost every time she touched the ball.

Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Marina Mabrey and Dana Evans 3-pointers tonight

Marina Mabrey and Dana Evans outshined the highly-touted pair of Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart. Mabrey and Evans nailed 6-of-11 3-pointers that were greeted with excitement by fans.

Ionescu and Stewart ended the night with a 2-for-8 clip from deep with Stewart missing all three of her tries.