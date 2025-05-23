  • home icon
  • New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky player stats and box score for May 22 | 2025 WNBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified May 23, 2025 01:24 GMT
New York Liberty v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky faced their second regular-season test, this time against the reigning WNBA champions, the New York Liberty, on Thursday.

Below is the box score for the New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky game.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky box score

New York Liberty player stats

PlayerMINPTSDREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBREBTOVSTLBLKPF=+/-
Leonie Fiebich SF15:064102366.7010.000-01010021
Breanna Stewart PF16:3312213650.02366.74410002230123
Jonquel Jones C16:188513475.02366.700-05204120
Sabrina Ionescu SG11:5412034666.71333.3331001130034
Natasha Cloud PG15:184161425.0010.02210001100224
Marine Johannès11:493121250.01250.000-01110114
Kennedy Burke06:337102366.711100221000102004
Rebekah Gardner05:09301111001110000-1101010
Nyara Sabally01:2000000-00-00-000002-5
Marquesha Davis00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Isabelle Harrison00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Jaylyn Sherrod00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Chicago Sky player stats

PlayerMINPTSDREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBREBTOVSTLBLKPF=+/-
Kia Nurse SF08:553101250.01250.000-012002-14
Angel Reese PF13:19020050.000-020.0683100-20
Kamilla Cardoso C12:542001520.000-00-001001-15
Ariel Atkins SG11:005001250.0111002366.7001003-13
Courtney Vandersloot PG12:356122366.700-22100013202-20
Rebecca Allen13:056202450.0010.02450.0132002-11
Elizabeth Williams07:063101110000-1250.0121200-6
Rachel Banham07:003101250.01250.000-011000-4
Hailey Van Lith07:25202030.0020.022100000000-1
Michaela Onyenwere06:412101425.000-00-231000-1
Moriah Jefferson00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Maddy Westbeld00:0000000-00-00-0000000
New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Game recap

After briefly holding a 12-9 lead, the Liberty responded with an 8-0 run to surge ahead 20-12. The Sky, however, rallied late in the quarter to trim the deficit, trailing just 28-23 at the end of the first.

The second quarter was all Liberty, as they outscored Chicago 25-9. Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu each dropped 12 points to help New York take a commanding 53-32 lead into halftime.

