New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky player stats and box score for May 22 | 2025 WNBA season

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky faced their second regular-season test, this time against the reigning WNBA champions, the New York Liberty, on Thursday.

Below is the box score for the New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky game.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky box score

New York Liberty player stats

Player MIN PTS DREB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB REB TOV STL BLK PF =+/- Leonie Fiebich SF 15:06 4 1 0 2 3 66.7 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 0 1 0 1 0 0 21 Breanna Stewart PF 16:33 12 2 1 3 6 50.0 2 3 66.7 4 4 100 0 2 2 3 0 1 23 Jonquel Jones C 16:18 8 5 1 3 4 75.0 2 3 66.7 0 0 - 0 5 2 0 4 1 20 Sabrina Ionescu SG 11:54 12 0 3 4 6 66.7 1 3 33.3 3 3 100 1 1 3 0 0 3 4 Natasha Cloud PG 15:18 4 1 6 1 4 25.0 0 1 0.0 2 2 100 0 1 1 0 0 2 24 Marine Johannès 11:49 3 1 2 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 - 0 1 1 1 0 1 14 Kennedy Burke 06:33 7 1 0 2 3 66.7 1 1 100 2 2 100 0 1 0 2 0 0 4 Rebekah Gardner 05:09 3 0 1 1 1 100 1 1 100 0 0 - 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 Nyara Sabally 01:20 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 2 -5 Marquesha Davis 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Isabelle Harrison 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaylyn Sherrod 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Chicago Sky player stats

Player MIN PTS DREB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB REB TOV STL BLK PF =+/- Kia Nurse SF 08:55 3 1 0 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 - 0 1 2 0 0 2 -14 Angel Reese PF 13:19 0 2 0 0 5 0.0 0 0 - 0 2 0.0 6 8 3 1 0 0 -20 Kamilla Cardoso C 12:54 2 0 0 1 5 20.0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0 1 -15 Ariel Atkins SG 11:00 5 0 0 1 2 50.0 1 1 100 2 3 66.7 0 0 1 0 0 3 -13 Courtney Vandersloot PG 12:35 6 1 2 2 3 66.7 0 0 - 2 2 100 0 1 3 2 0 2 -20 Rebecca Allen 13:05 6 2 0 2 4 50.0 0 1 0.0 2 4 50.0 1 3 2 0 0 2 -11 Elizabeth Williams 07:06 3 1 0 1 1 100 0 0 - 1 2 50.0 1 2 1 2 0 0 -6 Rachel Banham 07:00 3 1 0 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 - 0 1 1 0 0 0 -4 Hailey Van Lith 07:25 2 0 2 0 3 0.0 0 2 0.0 2 2 100 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1 Michaela Onyenwere 06:41 2 1 0 1 4 25.0 0 0 - 0 0 - 2 3 1 0 0 0 -1 Moriah Jefferson 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maddy Westbeld 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Game recap

After briefly holding a 12-9 lead, the Liberty responded with an 8-0 run to surge ahead 20-12. The Sky, however, rallied late in the quarter to trim the deficit, trailing just 28-23 at the end of the first.

The second quarter was all Liberty, as they outscored Chicago 25-9. Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu each dropped 12 points to help New York take a commanding 53-32 lead into halftime.

