New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky player stats and box score for May 22 | 2025 WNBA season
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky faced their second regular-season test, this time against the reigning WNBA champions, the New York Liberty, on Thursday.
Below is the box score for the New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky game.
New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky box score
New York Liberty player stats
Player
MIN
PTS
DREB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
REB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
=+/-
Leonie Fiebich SF
15:06
4
1
0
2
3
66.7
0
1
0.0
0
0
-
0
1
0
1
0
0
21
Breanna Stewart PF
16:33
12
2
1
3
6
50.0
2
3
66.7
4
4
100
0
2
2
3
0
1
23
Jonquel Jones C
16:18
8
5
1
3
4
75.0
2
3
66.7
0
0
-
0
5
2
0
4
1
20
Sabrina Ionescu SG
11:54
12
0
3
4
6
66.7
1
3
33.3
3
3
100
1
1
3
0
0
3
4
Natasha Cloud PG
15:18
4
1
6
1
4
25.0
0
1
0.0
2
2
100
0
1
1
0
0
2
24
Marine Johannès
11:49
3
1
2
1
2
50.0
1
2
50.0
0
0
-
0
1
1
1
0
1
14
Kennedy Burke
06:33
7
1
0
2
3
66.7
1
1
100
2
2
100
0
1
0
2
0
0
4
Rebekah Gardner
05:09
3
0
1
1
1
100
1
1
100
0
0
-
1
1
0
1
0
1
0
Nyara Sabally
01:20
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
2
-5
Marquesha Davis
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Isabelle Harrison
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jaylyn Sherrod
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Chicago Sky player stats
Player
MIN
PTS
DREB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
REB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
=+/-
Kia Nurse SF
08:55
3
1
0
1
2
50.0
1
2
50.0
0
0
-
0
1
2
0
0
2
-14
Angel Reese PF
13:19
0
2
0
0
5
0.0
0
0
-
0
2
0.0
6
8
3
1
0
0
-20
Kamilla Cardoso C
12:54
2
0
0
1
5
20.0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
1
0
0
1
-15
Ariel Atkins SG
11:00
5
0
0
1
2
50.0
1
1
100
2
3
66.7
0
0
1
0
0
3
-13
Courtney Vandersloot PG
12:35
6
1
2
2
3
66.7
0
0
-
2
2
100
0
1
3
2
0
2
-20
Rebecca Allen
13:05
6
2
0
2
4
50.0
0
1
0.0
2
4
50.0
1
3
2
0
0
2
-11
Elizabeth Williams
07:06
3
1
0
1
1
100
0
0
-
1
2
50.0
1
2
1
2
0
0
-6
Rachel Banham
07:00
3
1
0
1
2
50.0
1
2
50.0
0
0
-
0
1
1
0
0
0
-4
Hailey Van Lith
07:25
2
0
2
0
3
0.0
0
2
0.0
2
2
100
0
0
0
0
0
0
-1
Michaela Onyenwere
06:41
2
1
0
1
4
25.0
0
0
-
0
0
-
2
3
1
0
0
0
-1
Moriah Jefferson
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Maddy Westbeld
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Game recap
After briefly holding a 12-9 lead, the Liberty responded with an 8-0 run to surge ahead 20-12. The Sky, however, rallied late in the quarter to trim the deficit, trailing just 28-23 at the end of the first.
The second quarter was all Liberty, as they outscored Chicago 25-9. Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu each dropped 12 points to help New York take a commanding 53-32 lead into halftime.
