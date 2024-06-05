New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Scores for June 4 | 2024 WNBA Season

After losing to the Chicago Sky 90-81 in their first WNBA encounter of the season, the New York Liberty got their revenge on the road. Behind Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and an unforgiving fourth-quarter defense, the Liberty walked away with an 83-71 win. The victory extended New York’s winning run to four and improved its record to 8-2.

The Sky looked like it was going to make it 2-0 in the season series against last year’s runner-up. Chicago’s stuttering offense, which was exposed by New York’s defense, doomed the hosts.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Scores

New York Liberty Player Stats and Box Scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- B. Laney-Hamilton 14 3 5 2 0 0 4-12 2-3 4-5 +17 B. Stewart 33 14 3 1 1 2 14-25 2-7 3-3 +15 J. Jones 5 12 4 1 1 4 2-7 0-4 0-0 +23 C. Vandersloot 6 4 6 0 1 4 3-5 0-0 0-0 +7 S. Ionescu 24 7 4 2 1 0 9-19 4-10 2-2 +18 K. Thornton 3 0 1 1 0 0 1-3 1-3 0-0 -9 K. Burke 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-3 0-2 0-0 0 L. Fiebich 3 1 1 0 0 0 1-4 1-3 0-0 -6 N. Saballay DNP - - - - - - - - - M. Davis DNP - - - - - - - - - I. Dojkic DPNP - - - - - - - - -

Chicago Sky Player Stats and Box Scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- A. Reese 13 10 1 0 1 1 3-12 0-1 7-8 -6 E. Williams 10 8 2 0 1 2 5-8 0-0 0-0 -5 D. DeShields 4 2 2 0 1 0 1-7 0-0 2-2 -5 M. Mabrey 15 6 5 1 0 3 4-12 2-5 5-5 -17 D. Evans 4 3 0 1 0 1 1-7 0-1 2-2 -16 I. Harrison 6 4 0 0 0 1 2-7 0-0 2-2 -7 K. Cardoso 1 5 0 0 1 1 0-2 0-0 2-2 -8 L. Allen 6 1 3 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 4-4 +3 C. Carter 16 3 2 3 0 1 7-18 0-0 2-3 -4 B. Turner DNP - - - - - - - - - M. Onyenwere DNP - - - - - - - - - K. Gondrezick DNP - - - - - - - - -

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Game Summary

Breanna Stewart led the New York Liberty's opening quarter onslaught with 15 points while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Sabrina Ionescu combined for 11. The trio outscored the Chicago Sky who could only muster 15 points to start the game.

The second period was the Sky's turn to dominate the game, whipping New York 33-18. Marina Mabrey and Chennedy Carter each scored 10 points to lead Chicago's emphatic response. The hosts trailed 49-48 before both teams left the court for the halftime break.

The New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky engaged in a defensive slugfest in the third quarter. Neither team's offense also got much traction due to a handful of errors from both sides. Angel Reese had an impressive period, finishing with six points and five rebounds, three of which came on the offensive glass.

The fourth quarter was a masterclass in defense by the Liberty, forcing the Sky to commit errors and miss shots. Chicago bled to score nine points in the said period while New York's balanced attack pushed it to the finish line.

Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, who scored six points each in the said period, outscored Chicago by themselves. The game was a seesaw affair until the last quarter. New York roared toward the end to win 88-75.

Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Marina Mabrey and Angel Reese 3-pointers tonight

Breanna Stewart's blistering night included a 2-for-7 clip from deep while Sabrina Ionescu finished 4-for-10.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese took only one shot from behind the arc and missed it. Chicago's terrible night from long-range distance was led by Marina Mabrey's modest 2-for-5 clip.