New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 28 | 2025 WNBA Season
The New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings battled on Monday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
The teams are on opposite ends of the WNBA standings. New York is second in the league with a 17-7 record, while Dallas is No. 12 with 7-19.
Both teams will return to action on Wednesday. Dallas will host the Atlanta Dream, while New York will visit the league-leading Minnesota Lynx.
New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings player stats and box score
Dallas Wings player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Arike Ogunbowale
11
1
4
0
1
1
0
4-6
1-3
2-2
12
Haley Jones
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
16
Luisa Geiselsöder
4
3
1
0
0
0
1
2-3
0-0
0-0
17
Paige Bueckers
7
4
1
0
1
0
0
3-4
0-1
1-1
16
JJ Quinerly
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
1-1
0-0
0-0
14
DiJonai Carrington
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1-3
0-0
1-1
2
Li Yueru
4
1
0
1
0
0
1
2-3
0-0
0-0
-5
Myisha Hines-Allen
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-4
Aziaha James
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
-4
Grace Berger
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-4
Teaira McCowan
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tyasha Harris
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Maddy Siegrist
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York Liberty player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Leonie Fiebich
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
1-2
0-1
0-0
-16
Isabelle Harrison
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
1-3
0-0
0-0
-11
Jonquel Jones
5
1
1
0
0
0
0
2-5
1-3
0-0
-10
Sabrina Ionescu
0
0
1
1
0
3
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
-17
Natasha Cloud
2
0
3
1
0
0
0
1-2
0-1
0-0
-12
Marine Johannès
5
0
1
0
0
1
0
2-3
1-2
0-0
-3
Rebekah Gardner
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
5
Stephanie Talbot
3
0
0
1
1
0
0
1-1
1-1
0-0
4
Jaylyn Sherrod
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kennedy Burke
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nyara Sabally
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Breanna Stewart
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings Liberty game summary
The Dallas Wings raced to a 16-2 lead early in the game. At the end of the opening quarter, the Wings had a 31-19 advantage over the New York Liberty. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 11 points and four assists on 4-for-6 shooting.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
