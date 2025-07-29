  • home icon
  New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 28 | 2025 WNBA Season

New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 28 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 29, 2025 00:26 GMT
New York Liberty v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
The New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings battled on Monday (Image source: Getty)

The New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings battled on Monday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

The teams are on opposite ends of the WNBA standings. New York is second in the league with a 17-7 record, while Dallas is No. 12 with 7-19.

Both teams will return to action on Wednesday. Dallas will host the Atlanta Dream, while New York will visit the league-leading Minnesota Lynx.

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Arike Ogunbowale111401104-61-32-212
Haley Jones01200000-10-00-016
Luisa Geiselsöder43100012-30-00-017
Paige Bueckers74101003-40-11-116
JJ Quinerly20010001-10-00-014
DiJonai Carrington30000001-30-01-12
Li Yueru41010012-30-00-0-5
Myisha Hines-Allen00000000-00-00-0-4
Aziaha James00000000-10-00-0-4
Grace Berger01100000-00-00-0-4
Teaira McCowanDNP----------
Tyasha HarrisDNP----------
Maddy SiegristDNP----------
New York Liberty player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Leonie Fiebich21000001-20-10-0-16
Isabelle Harrison22000001-30-00-0-11
Jonquel Jones51100002-51-30-0-10
Sabrina Ionescu00110300-10-00-0-17
Natasha Cloud20310001-20-10-0-12
Marine Johannès50100102-31-20-0-3
Rebekah Gardner00100000-10-00-05
Stephanie Talbot30011001-11-10-04
Jaylyn SherrodDNP----------
Kennedy BurkeDNP----------
Nyara SaballyDNP----------
Breanna StewartDNP----------
New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings Liberty game summary

The Dallas Wings raced to a 16-2 lead early in the game. At the end of the opening quarter, the Wings had a 31-19 advantage over the New York Liberty. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 11 points and four assists on 4-for-6 shooting.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

