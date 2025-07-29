New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 28 | 2025 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty and the Dallas Wings battled on Monday at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

The teams are on opposite ends of the WNBA standings. New York is second in the league with a 17-7 record, while Dallas is No. 12 with 7-19.

Both teams will return to action on Wednesday. Dallas will host the Atlanta Dream, while New York will visit the league-leading Minnesota Lynx.

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Dallas Wings player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Arike Ogunbowale 11 1 4 0 1 1 0 4-6 1-3 2-2 12 Haley Jones 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 16 Luisa Geiselsöder 4 3 1 0 0 0 1 2-3 0-0 0-0 17 Paige Bueckers 7 4 1 0 1 0 0 3-4 0-1 1-1 16 JJ Quinerly 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 14 DiJonai Carrington 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-0 1-1 2 Li Yueru 4 1 0 1 0 0 1 2-3 0-0 0-0 -5 Myisha Hines-Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Aziaha James 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -4 Grace Berger 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -4 Teaira McCowan DNP - - - - - - - - - - Tyasha Harris DNP - - - - - - - - - - Maddy Siegrist DNP - - - - - - - - - -

New York Liberty player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Leonie Fiebic h 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -16 Isabelle Harrison 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-0 0-0 -11 Jonquel Jones 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 2-5 1-3 0-0 -10 Sabrina Ionescu 0 0 1 1 0 3 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -17 Natasha Cloud 2 0 3 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -12 Marine Johannès 5 0 1 0 0 1 0 2-3 1-2 0-0 -3 Rebekah Gardner 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 5 Stephanie Talbot 3 0 0 1 1 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 4 Jaylyn Sherrod DNP - - - - - - - - - - Kennedy Burke DNP - - - - - - - - - - Nyara Sabally DNP - - - - - - - - - - Breanna Stewart DNP - - - - - - - - - -

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings Liberty game summary

The Dallas Wings raced to a 16-2 lead early in the game. At the end of the opening quarter, the Wings had a 31-19 advantage over the New York Liberty. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 11 points and four assists on 4-for-6 shooting.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

