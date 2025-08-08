New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 8 | 2025 WNBA Season 

The New York Liberty travel to Texas for a one-game road trip to face the Dallas Wings on Friday at College Park Center. This game will mark the final meeting of their regular season series, with each team having claimed one win in the previous two encounters.

New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The matchup is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT) on Thursday. The live broadcast of the game will be on ION. Fans can also stream the clash on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Liberty (-340) vs Wings (+270)

Odds: Liberty (-8.5 -110) vs Wings (+8.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Liberty (o173.5 -110) vs Wings (u173.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings Preview

The first Liberty-Wings game of the 2025 season took place at College Park Center on July 28, with the hosts upsetting the defending champions.

The backcourt duo of Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale combined for 40 points and 18 assists, leading the Wings to a 92-82 win over the Breanna Stewart-less Liberty.

New York got their redemption more than a week later, tying the season series 1-1. Bueckers had yet another impressive outing, filling the stat sheet with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. However, it was not enough to get past the Liberty.

The likes of Jonquel Jones, Leonie Fiebich, Emma Meesseman, Natasha Cloud and Stephanie Talbot each contributed with double-digits in scoring, combining for 67 points. Sabrina Ionescu also chimed in with a modest nine-point, five-rebound and three-assist outing, helping her team clinch an 85-76 win.

New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings Predicted Starting Lineup

Liberty

PG: Sabrina lonescu | SG: Natasha Cloud | SF: Leonie Fiebich | PF: Emma Meesseman | C: Jonquel Jones

Wings

PG: Paige Bueckers | SG: JJ Quinerly | SF: Arike Ogunbowale | PF: Haley Jones | C: Luisa Geiselsoder

New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings Betting Tips

Paige Bueckers has emerged as the Wings’ primary option on the offensive end and leads the team with 18.6 ppg. However, her production has increased in the past week, averaging 21 ppg across four games. Expect her to surpass her 18.5-point prop.

Ionescu’s assist-prop is set at 5.5, which is identical to her season average. However, she has been averaging merely 4.2 assists in her last five outings.

New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings Prediction

The Liberty found themselves in a tough stretch, losing four games in a row from July 26 to Aug. 2. However, the team has found its rhythm since then, clinching wins over the Connecticut Sun and Wings, with an average differential of nine points. The Wings, on the other hand, continue to struggle, losing nine out of their last 11 games.

Prediction: Expect the Liberty to clinch a win.

