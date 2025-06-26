  • home icon
New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 25 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 26, 2025 03:00 GMT
New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 25 | 2025 WNBA Season.
New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 25 | 2025 WNBA Season. (Image Credit: Getty)

The New York Liberty and Golden State Valkyries faced off in a highly-anticipated WNBA regular season clash at the Chase Center on Wednesday. Entering the game with a 10-3 record, Sabrina Ionescu’s Liberty looked to bounce back, while Kate Martin’s Valkyries came in riding a two-game win streak with a 7-6 record.

Ionescu made her return to the starting lineup after sitting out the previous game due to a neck injury. She was joined by Breanna Stewart, Rebekah Gardner, Nyara Sabally and Natasha Cloud. The Valkyries countered with a starting five of Kayla Thornton, Stephanie Talbot, Monique Billings, Tiffany Hayes and Veronica Burton.

The first half turned into an offensive showcase as both teams came out firing. Breanna Stewart and Tiffany Hayes stole the spotlight, each scoring 12 points in the opening quarter while leading the charge for their respective squads. Despite New York's relentless push, the Valkyries answered every blow and held a narrow 32-29 lead heading into the second quarter.

Breanna Stewart maintained her red-hot scoring form in the second quarter, helping the Liberty erase a three-point first-quarter deficit. Despite the Valkyries continuing to score with ease, Stewart pushed her tally to 21 points and guided New York to a 46-43 halftime lead by outscoring the Valkyries 17-11 in the period.

New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score (June 25)

New York Liberty

PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Rebekah Gardner SF17:133837.5142500-2020001077
Breanna Stewart PF18:0781457.12366.73310005500010216
Nyara Sabally C11:22142500-1250314100033-1
Natasha Cloud SG16:11142502000-0116000223
Sabrina Ionescu PG14:0405004011100033310111-6
Kennedy Burke11:2648502366.700-40410000101
Jaylyn Sherrod3:5400-00-00-0000000100
Marine Johannès7:431333.302000-1011010125
Marquesha Davis0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Isabelle Harrison0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Golden State Valkyries

PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Kayla Thornton SF15:51254001000-123100004-6
Stephanie Talbot PF15:594666.7245000-10120000106
Monique Billings C16:06142502000-246100012-3
Tiffany Hayes SG17:5641136.42633.35683.311222111152
Veronica Burton PG16:1125401333.3010101400125-3
Kaitlyn Chen6:3901001000-000000000-5
Chloe Bibby3:4912501110000-0220000030
Kate Martin4:06125000-00-000020002-9
Laeticia Amihere3:2301000-221001340001023
Bree Hall0:0000-00-00-0000000000

Note: Box score updated till halftime.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

