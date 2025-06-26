New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 25 | 2025 WNBA Season
The New York Liberty and Golden State Valkyries faced off in a highly-anticipated WNBA regular season clash at the Chase Center on Wednesday. Entering the game with a 10-3 record, Sabrina Ionescu’s Liberty looked to bounce back, while Kate Martin’s Valkyries came in riding a two-game win streak with a 7-6 record.
Ad
Ionescu made her return to the starting lineup after sitting out the previous game due to a neck injury. She was joined by Breanna Stewart, Rebekah Gardner, Nyara Sabally and Natasha Cloud. The Valkyries countered with a starting five of Kayla Thornton, Stephanie Talbot, Monique Billings, Tiffany Hayes and Veronica Burton.
Ad
Trending
The first half turned into an offensive showcase as both teams came out firing. Breanna Stewart and Tiffany Hayes stole the spotlight, each scoring 12 points in the opening quarter while leading the charge for their respective squads. Despite New York's relentless push, the Valkyries answered every blow and held a narrow 32-29 lead heading into the second quarter.
Breanna Stewart maintained her red-hot scoring form in the second quarter, helping the Liberty erase a three-point first-quarter deficit. Despite the Valkyries continuing to score with ease, Stewart pushed her tally to 21 points and guided New York to a 46-43 halftime lead by outscoring the Valkyries 17-11 in the period.
Ad
New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score (June 25)
New York Liberty
Player
MIN
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
PTS
Plus/Minus
Rebekah Gardner SF
17:13
3
8
37.5
1
4
25
0
0
-
2
0
2
0
0
0
1
0
7
7
Breanna Stewart PF
18:07
8
14
57.1
2
3
66.7
3
3
100
0
5
5
0
0
0
1
0
21
6
Nyara Sabally C
11:22
1
4
25
0
0
-
1
2
50
3
1
4
1
0
0
0
3
3
-1
Natasha Cloud SG
16:11
1
4
25
0
2
0
0
0
-
0
1
1
6
0
0
0
2
2
3
Sabrina Ionescu PG
14:04
0
5
0
0
4
0
1
1
100
0
3
3
3
1
0
1
1
1
-6
Kennedy Burke
11:26
4
8
50
2
3
66.7
0
0
-
4
0
4
1
0
0
0
0
10
1
Jaylyn Sherrod
3:54
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
Marine Johannès
7:43
1
3
33.3
0
2
0
0
0
-
1
0
1
1
0
1
0
1
2
5
Marquesha Davis
0:00
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Isabelle Harrison
0:00
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ad
Golden State Valkyries
Player
MIN
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
PTS
Plus/Minus
Kayla Thornton SF
15:51
2
5
40
0
1
0
0
0
-
1
2
3
1
0
0
0
0
4
-6
Stephanie Talbot PF
15:59
4
6
66.7
2
4
50
0
0
-
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
10
6
Monique Billings C
16:06
1
4
25
0
2
0
0
0
-
2
4
6
1
0
0
0
1
2
-3
Tiffany Hayes SG
17:56
4
11
36.4
2
6
33.3
5
6
83.3
1
1
2
2
2
1
1
1
15
2
Veronica Burton PG
16:11
2
5
40
1
3
33.3
0
1
0
1
0
1
4
0
0
1
2
5
-3
Kaitlyn Chen
6:39
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-5
Chloe Bibby
3:49
1
2
50
1
1
100
0
0
-
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
Kate Martin
4:06
1
2
50
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
2
-9
Laeticia Amihere
3:23
0
1
0
0
0
-
2
2
100
1
3
4
0
0
0
1
0
2
3
Bree Hall
0:00
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Note: Box score updated till halftime.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Atishay Jain
Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.
Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.
A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.