New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for June 25 | 2025 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty and Golden State Valkyries faced off in a highly-anticipated WNBA regular season clash at the Chase Center on Wednesday. Entering the game with a 10-3 record, Sabrina Ionescu’s Liberty looked to bounce back, while Kate Martin’s Valkyries came in riding a two-game win streak with a 7-6 record.

Ionescu made her return to the starting lineup after sitting out the previous game due to a neck injury. She was joined by Breanna Stewart, Rebekah Gardner, Nyara Sabally and Natasha Cloud. The Valkyries countered with a starting five of Kayla Thornton, Stephanie Talbot, Monique Billings, Tiffany Hayes and Veronica Burton.

The first half turned into an offensive showcase as both teams came out firing. Breanna Stewart and Tiffany Hayes stole the spotlight, each scoring 12 points in the opening quarter while leading the charge for their respective squads. Despite New York's relentless push, the Valkyries answered every blow and held a narrow 32-29 lead heading into the second quarter.

Breanna Stewart maintained her red-hot scoring form in the second quarter, helping the Liberty erase a three-point first-quarter deficit. Despite the Valkyries continuing to score with ease, Stewart pushed her tally to 21 points and guided New York to a 46-43 halftime lead by outscoring the Valkyries 17-11 in the period.

New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Player Stats and Box Score (June 25)

New York Liberty

Player MIN FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST TOV STL BLK PF PTS Plus/Minus Rebekah Gardner SF 17:13 3 8 37.5 1 4 25 0 0 - 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 7 7 Breanna Stewart PF 18:07 8 14 57.1 2 3 66.7 3 3 100 0 5 5 0 0 0 1 0 21 6 Nyara Sabally C 11:22 1 4 25 0 0 - 1 2 50 3 1 4 1 0 0 0 3 3 -1 Natasha Cloud SG 16:11 1 4 25 0 2 0 0 0 - 0 1 1 6 0 0 0 2 2 3 Sabrina Ionescu PG 14:04 0 5 0 0 4 0 1 1 100 0 3 3 3 1 0 1 1 1 -6 Kennedy Burke 11:26 4 8 50 2 3 66.7 0 0 - 4 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 10 1 Jaylyn Sherrod 3:54 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Marine Johannès 7:43 1 3 33.3 0 2 0 0 0 - 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 1 2 5 Marquesha Davis 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Isabelle Harrison 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Golden State Valkyries

Player MIN FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB REB AST TOV STL BLK PF PTS Plus/Minus Kayla Thornton SF 15:51 2 5 40 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 4 -6 Stephanie Talbot PF 15:59 4 6 66.7 2 4 50 0 0 - 1 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 6 Monique Billings C 16:06 1 4 25 0 2 0 0 0 - 2 4 6 1 0 0 0 1 2 -3 Tiffany Hayes SG 17:56 4 11 36.4 2 6 33.3 5 6 83.3 1 1 2 2 2 1 1 1 15 2 Veronica Burton PG 16:11 2 5 40 1 3 33.3 0 1 0 1 0 1 4 0 0 1 2 5 -3 Kaitlyn Chen 6:39 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -5 Chloe Bibby 3:49 1 2 50 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 Kate Martin 4:06 1 2 50 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 -9 Laeticia Amihere 3:23 0 1 0 0 0 - 2 2 100 1 3 4 0 0 0 1 0 2 3 Bree Hall 0:00 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Note: Box score updated till halftime.

