New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sep. 2 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Sep 03, 2025 03:02 GMT
New York Liberty v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sep. 2 | 2025 WNBA Season. (Image Source: Getty)

The New York Liberty and Golden State Valkyries squared off in a blockbuster regular-season game at the Chase Center on Tuesday. Sandy Brondello’s Liberty arrived in the Bay Area with a 24-16 record, occupying fifth place in the standings. The Valkyries entered the contest on the back of a three-game winning streak, sitting in sixth place with a 21-18 record.

Ad

The Liberty’s starting lineup featured Breanna Stewart, Natasha Howard, Kennedy Burke, Leonie Fiebich and Jonquel Jones. On the other side, the Valkyries opened with Temi Fagbenle, Janelle Salaun, Iliana Rupert, Veronica Burton and Kaila Charles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The first quarter saw all players, apart from Natasha Cloud, struggle on the offensive end of the floor. Cloud caught fire from deep, knocking down three 3-pointers to give the Liberty an 18-14 lead after the opening period. The Valkyries couldn’t buy a basket as their players came out flat on their home floor.

The Liberty completely capitulated in the second period, enduring their worst quarter of the season. The Valkyries showed no mercy, pouring it on offensively while also playing suffocating defense on the other end. As a result, the Valkyries dominated the second quarter 26-8 and took a 40-26 lead into halftime.

Note: Scores will be added once the game ends.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications