New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sep. 2 | 2025 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty and Golden State Valkyries squared off in a blockbuster regular-season game at the Chase Center on Tuesday. Sandy Brondello’s Liberty arrived in the Bay Area with a 24-16 record, occupying fifth place in the standings. The Valkyries entered the contest on the back of a three-game winning streak, sitting in sixth place with a 21-18 record.The Liberty’s starting lineup featured Breanna Stewart, Natasha Howard, Kennedy Burke, Leonie Fiebich and Jonquel Jones. On the other side, the Valkyries opened with Temi Fagbenle, Janelle Salaun, Iliana Rupert, Veronica Burton and Kaila Charles.The first quarter saw all players, apart from Natasha Cloud, struggle on the offensive end of the floor. Cloud caught fire from deep, knocking down three 3-pointers to give the Liberty an 18-14 lead after the opening period. The Valkyries couldn’t buy a basket as their players came out flat on their home floor.The Liberty completely capitulated in the second period, enduring their worst quarter of the season. The Valkyries showed no mercy, pouring it on offensively while also playing suffocating defense on the other end. As a result, the Valkyries dominated the second quarter 26-8 and took a 40-26 lead into halftime.Note: Scores will be added once the game ends.