New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries predicted starting lineups and depth chart for June 25 | 2025 WNBA season

The New York Liberty will visit the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center in one of two WNBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the third Liberty-Valkyries game of the 2025 season. So far, the Liberty have won both games, defeating Golden State 95-67 on May 27 and 82-77 on May 29.
Coming into the third game, the Valkyries are on a two-game winning streak and have their best shot at stealing a game off the reigning champs. The 2024 Finals MVP, Jonquel Jones, will be out for this game. Moreover, Sabrina Ionescu is dealing with a neck injury and likely won’t be at her best even if she participates in Wednesday’s game.
The Valkyries continue to shock the league with each passing game and could grab their most significant win of the season on Wednesday.
New York Liberty vs. Golden State Valkyries injury reports, June 25
New York Liberty injury report
The Liberty has four players listed on their injury report for Wednesday’s game vs. the Valkyries. Sabrina Ionescu is listed as questionable with a neck injury but is still expected to play against Golden State.
Jonquel Jones sprained her ankle against the Mercury on Thursday and will be out for four to six weeks. Leonie Fiebich’s contract with the Liberty was suspended on June 12 after she joined the German national team for the EuroBasket tournament.
Lastly, the Liberty also suspended Annika Soltau’s contract in May. She will be out for the rest of the season, but could return in 2026 as New York still holds her contract rights.
Golden State Valkyries injury report
Meanwhile, the Valkyries only have one player on their injury report for Wednesday’s game. Carla Leite is listed as questionable with a back injury.
New York Liberty vs. Golden State Valkyries predicted starting lineups and depth charts, June 25
New York Liberty starting lineup and depth chart
The Liberty is likely to start Natasha Cloud, Marine Johannes, Sabrina Ionescu, Nyara Sabally and Breanna Stewart.
Golden State Valkyries starting lineup and depth chart
The Golden State Valkyries are expected to start Tiffany Hayes, Veronica Burton, Monique Billings, Kayla Thornton and Stephanie Talbot.