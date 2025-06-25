New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips - June 25 | 2025 WNBA season

The Golden State Valkyries will host the New York Liberty at Chase Center in one of two WNBA games slated for Wednesday. The Liberty have faltered, losing three of their last four games. The team is also on a two-game losing streak after falling to the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm. Overall, New York has done well and is second in the standings at 10-3.
On the other hand, the Golden State Valkyries have come to life this month, winning five of their last six games. The team continues to surprise, riding a two-game winning streak after defeating the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun. They are sixth in the standings at 7-6.
New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips
The Valkyries-Liberty game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET from the Chase Center on Wednesday. Fans can watch the game live on FuboTV.
Moneyline: Liberty (-450) vs Valkyries (+340)
Odds: Liberty (-9.5) vs. Valkyries (+9.5)
Total (O/U): Liberty (o160.5 -110) vs. Valkyries (u160.5 -110)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.
New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Preview
Wednesday’s game will be the third Liberty-Valkyries matchup of the 2025 WNBA season. So far, New York has had its way with Golden State, winning both games in May. They first defeated the Valkyries, 95-67, and Breanna Stewart was key in the win, recording 24 points, three assists and three steals.
Their second game was closer, but the Liberty still pulled away, winning 82-77. Breanna Stewart was key again with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Sabrina Ionescu was also solid, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Over their first two games, the Valkyries struggled to deal with the Liberty’s smothering defense. They failed to bridge the gap even with Jonquel Jones sidelined for their second meeting.
New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Predicted Starting Lineup
Valkyries
PG: Tiffany Hayes | SG: Veronica Burton | SF: Monique Billings | PF: Kayla Thornton | C: Stephanie Talbot
Liberty
PG: Natasha Cloud | SG: Marine Johannes | SF: Sabrina Ionescu | PF: Nyara Sabally | C: Breanna Stewart
New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Betting Tips
Breanna Stewart’s points prop for this game is set to 20.5. This is lower than her season average of 20.8 points per game and she is expected to surpass the mark on Wednesday. Indeed, during her last two games against Golden State, Stewart scored 24 and 27 points. Bet on the over.
Kayla Thornton’s points prop for this game is set to 15.5. Thornton stayed below this mark through her first two games against the Liberty this season. She scored 13 points on May 27 and 10 points on May 29. She will likely struggle to surpass the mark on Wednesday. Bet on the under.
New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries Prediction
The New York Liberty are expected to win Wednesday’s game at the Chase Center comfortably. Even without Jonquel Jones sidelined with an ankle injury, the gulf in quality between both sides seems too large for the Valkyries to overcome.
Our prediction: The Liberty to win