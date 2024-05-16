New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (May 16)

The New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever is the only game on the WNBA slate for Thursday night. It will feature one of the league's top teams and most exciting rookie prospect.

The Liberty opened their season in the win column, taking down the Washington Mystics by a final score of 85-80 on Tuesday. As for the Fever, they were unable to secure a victory in Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut. They fell to the Connecticut Sun 92-71 on the same day despite a 20-point outing from the No. 1 pick.

This matchup will feature a pair of top selections in Clark and Sabrina Ionescu. The All-Star guard notched 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for New York in their season opener.

For those looking to tune into this matchup, tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. It will air locally on WTHR Channel 13 and WWOR-My9 and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. It will be available to view on demand on WNBA League Pass after it concludes.

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever: Injury reports

New York Liberty injury report for May 16

Seeing that it is just the second game of the season, the New York Liberty remain at full strength. They have no players listed on their injury report as they get ready to take on the Fever.

Indiana Fever injury report for May 16

As for the Fever, they have one player listed on their injury report heading into Thursday's matchup. Damiris Dantas is out for the foreseeable future as she deals with a knee injury.

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever: Starting lineups and depth charts

New York Liberty starting lineup and depth chart

This early in the season, the Liberty are unlikely to make any changes to their starting lineup. Their opening unit should stay the same from their season opener. That being the lineup of Courtney Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton.

Here is a look at the New York Liberty's depth chart:

Guards: Forwards: Courtney Vandersloot Breanna Stewart Sabrina Ionescu Jonquel Jones Ivana Dojkic Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Marquesha Davis Kennedy Burke Leonie Fiebich Nyara Sabally Kayla Thornton

Indiana Fever starting lineup and depth chart

Similar to New York, the Fever are expected to stick with their starting lineup from their first game. On Tuesday, Indiana opened the matchup with Erica Wheeler, Caitlin Clark, Katie Lou Samuelson, NaLyssa Smith and Aliyah Boston.

Here is a snapshot of the Fever's depth chart to start the 2024 season:

Guards: Forwards: Centers: Grace Berger Aliyah Boston Temi Fagbenle Caitlin Clark Damiris Dantas Lexie Hull Katie Lou Samuelson Kelsey Mitchell Victaria Saxton Celeste Taylor NaLyssa Smith Kristy Wallace Erica Wheeler

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever: Key matchups

Looking at New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever, two matchups stick out. Both involve two young prospects going against veteran All-Star talents.

The first is the guard battle between Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu. In just her second WNBA game, the No. 1 pick has to go against another high-level versatile guard.

Aside from the guard battle, another matchup to monitor is how Aliyah Boston will fare going against former MVP Breanna Stewart.