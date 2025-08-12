New York Liberty vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips - Aug. 12 | 2025 WNBA Season

Following a one-game homestand, the New York Liberty will kickstart a week-long road trip with a clash against the LA Sparks at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. New York’s August 12 clash against the Sparks will be the third and final meeting between the two teams, with the regular season series currently tied at 1-1.

New York Liberty vs LA Sparks odds, where to watch

The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. PT). The live broadcast will be available on NBA TV, WWOR, SportsNet LA, and Liberty Live. The game can also be streamed on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Liberty (-170) vs Sparks (+140)

Odds: Liberty (-3.5 -110) vs Sparks (+3.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Liberty (o177.5 -110) vs Sparks (u177.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Liberty vs LA Sparks preview

The first Liberty-Sparks meeting of the 2025 season took place on July 3 at the Barclays Center. By holding onto an 11-point lead at the start of the third quarter, LA looked in a prime position to clinch the win. However, the Liberty put up a heroic second-half performance, outscoring the Sparks 52-38.

The trio of Natasha Cloud, Sabrina Ionescu, and Breanna Stewart combined for 60 points, 24 rebounds and 17 assists, leading the hosts to a 89-79 win.

The Sparks got their revenge three weeks later, winning the contest 101-99 thanks to Rickea Jackson’s game-winning layup. Jackson’s clutch performance ended her night with a 24-point outburst with the rest of the starting lineup, including Kelsey Plum, Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby, contributing with 54 points collectively.

New York Liberty vs LA Sparks predicted starting lineup

Liberty

PG: Sabrina Ionescu | SG: Natasha Cloud | SF: Leonie Fiebich | PF: Emma Meesseman | C: Jonquel Jones

Sparks

PG: Kelsey Plum | SG: Julie Allemand | SF: Rickea Jackson | PF: Dearica Hamby | C: Azura Stevens

New York Liberty vs LA Sparks betting tips

Sparks’ Dearica Hamby is averaging 17.6 ppg this season, with this number increasing to 18.4 ppg in August. She has averaged 21 points across the two games against the Liberty, making the over on her 15.5-point prop an easy pick.

Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu has averaged 5.5 apg all season long, identical to the assist-prop set for Tuesday’s game. Considering that she crossed this line in each of her two games against the Sparks, Ionsecu will be expected to surpass the mark.

New York Liberty vs LA Sparks prediction

The Liberty have struggled over the past two weeks, winning three out of eight games. Additionally, they are severely plagued by injuries, with the likes of Breanna Stewart, Kennedy Burke, Isabelle Harrison and Nyara Sabally sidelined for tonight.

The Sparks, on the other hand, have witnessed a drastic improvement since before the All-Star Weekend. Apart from winning nine out of their last 11 games, they have also welcomed back Cameron Brink to the roster, strengthening their second unit.

Prediction: Expect the Sparks to clinch a win.

