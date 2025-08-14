  • home icon
New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 13 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 14, 2025 02:24 GMT
New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces - Game Three - Source: Getty
New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 13 | 2025 WNBA Season. (Image Source: Getty)

The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces locked horns in a blockbuster regular-season game at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday. The Liberty entered the matchup with the second-best record in the league at 21-11, while the Aces came in at 18-14, riding a four-game winning streak.

The Liberty’s starting lineup featured Leonie Fiebich, Emma Meesseman, Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud. On the other side, the Aces made a slight tweak to their starting five, with A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and NaLyssa Smith joined by Dana Evans instead of Kiersten Bell.

The Aces struck first, jumping out to an 8-2 lead early in the game. The Liberty responded as Meesseman and Jones found their offensive rhythm while controlling the boards. As a result, the Liberty took a 24-20 lead into the second quarter.

Emma Meesseman continued to dominate and her strong play prevented the Aces from overtaking the Liberty in the second quarter. By halftime, Meesseman’s 12 points had helped New York maintain a 43-40 lead.

New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score (Aug. 13)

New York Liberty

PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Leonie Fiebich SF11:221110011100221000222010155
Emma Meesseman PF14:095862.52210000-15622001121
Jonquel Jones C14:584757.10300100445100189
Natasha Cloud SG14:58356001000-0331000069
Sabrina Ionescu PG14:3025401333.300-000110005-5
Kennedy Burke7:01142502000-0001010129
Marine Johannès10:322450125000-0111010152
Stephanie Talbot7:2800-00-00-000000010-9
Rebekah Gardner5:0200-00-00-011010000-6
Isabelle Harrison0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Nyara Sabally0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Breanna Stewart0:0000-00-00-0000000000
Las Vegas Aces

PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/Minus
Jackie Young SF16:24142501012500222200131
A'ja Wilson PF16:123742.900-551001563000011-7
NaLyssa Smith C12:1101000-00-022001100-2
Dana Evans SG7:471250125000-0000000031
Chelsea Gray PG19:005862.51333.300-0002111111-5
Jewell Loyd12:1335602366.71250011110019-4
Kierstan Bell3:4700-00-00-022000020-5
Aaliyah Nye8:381520142500-1010101032
Kiah Stokes3:4800-00-00-0110000004
Megan Gustafson0:0000-00-00-0000000000

Note: Scores are updated till halftime.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

