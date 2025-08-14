New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces Game Player Stats and Box Score for Aug. 13 | 2025 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces locked horns in a blockbuster regular-season game at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday. The Liberty entered the matchup with the second-best record in the league at 21-11, while the Aces came in at 18-14, riding a four-game winning streak.The Liberty’s starting lineup featured Leonie Fiebich, Emma Meesseman, Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud. On the other side, the Aces made a slight tweak to their starting five, with A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and NaLyssa Smith joined by Dana Evans instead of Kiersten Bell.The Aces struck first, jumping out to an 8-2 lead early in the game. The Liberty responded as Meesseman and Jones found their offensive rhythm while controlling the boards. As a result, the Liberty took a 24-20 lead into the second quarter.Emma Meesseman continued to dominate and her strong play prevented the Aces from overtaking the Liberty in the second quarter. By halftime, Meesseman’s 12 points had helped New York maintain a 43-40 lead.New York Liberty vs Las Vegas Aces Player Stats and Box Score (Aug. 13)New York Liberty PlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/MinusLeonie Fiebich SF11:221110011100221000222010155Emma Meesseman PF14:095862.52210000-15622001121Jonquel Jones C14:584757.10300100445100189Natasha Cloud SG14:58356001000-0331000069Sabrina Ionescu PG14:3025401333.300-000110005-5Kennedy Burke7:01142502000-0001010129Marine Johannès10:322450125000-0111010152Stephanie Talbot7:2800-00-00-000000010-9Rebekah Gardner5:0200-00-00-011010000-6Isabelle Harrison0:0000-00-00-0000000000Nyara Sabally0:0000-00-00-0000000000Breanna Stewart0:0000-00-00-0000000000Las Vegas AcesPlayerMINFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTTOVSTLBLKPFPTSPlus/MinusJackie Young SF16:24142501012500222200131A'ja Wilson PF16:123742.900-551001563000011-7NaLyssa Smith C12:1101000-00-022001100-2Dana Evans SG7:471250125000-0000000031Chelsea Gray PG19:005862.51333.300-0002111111-5Jewell Loyd12:1335602366.71250011110019-4Kierstan Bell3:4700-00-00-022000020-5Aaliyah Nye8:381520142500-1010101032Kiah Stokes3:4800-00-00-0110000004Megan Gustafson0:0000-00-00-0000000000Note: Scores are updated till halftime.