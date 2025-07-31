  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 31, 2025 00:59 GMT
New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score for July 30 | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: Imagn]

The New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx faced each other on Wednesday, the first time the two teams met since the 2024 WNBA Finals. The defending champs looked to end a two-game losing slide heading into Minneapolis. Without two-time MVP Breanna Stewart (leg), the Liberty hoped to pull off an upset against the team with the best record in the league.

Even without Stewart, the Liberty-Lynx first-quarter encounter lived up to the hype. New York led most of the way behind Marine Johannes, who took over Stewart's starting forward spot. A late surge engineered by Kayla McBride and Jessica Shepard allowed the home team to tie the game 24-24 after 10 minutes.

Minnesota's top-ranked defense started to bare its teeth in the second frame, while Napheesa Collier demonstrated why she is the favorite for MVP this season. She scored 13 points and anchored a defense that limited the visiting team to 18 points. The Lynx entered the halftime break with a 51-42 advantage.

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

New York Liberty player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Leonie Fiebich035
Jonquel Jones750
Natasha Cloud1004
Marine Johannes800
Sabrina Ionescu1011
Isabelle Harrison410
Stephanie Talbot332
Rebekah Gardner000
Breanna Stewart----------
Kennedy Burke--- --------
Nyara Sabally- - --------
Jaylyn Sherrod- - --------
Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Bridget Carleton420
Alanna Smith1241
Napheesa Collier1941
Kayla McBride814
Courtney Williams048
Jessica Shepard620
Maria Kliundikova000
Natisha Hiedeman211
Anastasiia Olairi Kosu----------
Yvonne Anderson- - --------
Karlie Samuelson- - --------
Diamond Miller- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
