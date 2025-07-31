New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx Player Stats and Box Score for July 30 | 2025 WNBA season

The New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx faced each other on Wednesday, the first time the two teams met since the 2024 WNBA Finals. The defending champs looked to end a two-game losing slide heading into Minneapolis. Without two-time MVP Breanna Stewart (leg), the Liberty hoped to pull off an upset against the team with the best record in the league.Even without Stewart, the Liberty-Lynx first-quarter encounter lived up to the hype. New York led most of the way behind Marine Johannes, who took over Stewart's starting forward spot. A late surge engineered by Kayla McBride and Jessica Shepard allowed the home team to tie the game 24-24 after 10 minutes.Minnesota's top-ranked defense started to bare its teeth in the second frame, while Napheesa Collier demonstrated why she is the favorite for MVP this season. She scored 13 points and anchored a defense that limited the visiting team to 18 points. The Lynx entered the halftime break with a 51-42 advantage.New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx player stats and box scoreNew York Liberty player stats and box scorePlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-Leonie Fiebich035Jonquel Jones750Natasha Cloud1004Marine Johannes800Sabrina Ionescu1011Isabelle Harrison410Stephanie Talbot332Rebekah Gardner000Breanna Stewart----------Kennedy Burke--- --------Nyara Sabally- - --------Jaylyn Sherrod- - --------Minnesota Lynx player stats and box scorePlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-Bridget Carleton420Alanna Smith1241Napheesa Collier1941Kayla McBride814Courtney Williams048Jessica Shepard620Maria Kliundikova000Natisha Hiedeman211Anastasiia Olairi Kosu----------Yvonne Anderson- - --------Karlie Samuelson- - --------Diamond Miller- - --------Editor's Note: Updates will follow.