  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 19) | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 19) | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Playoffs

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 20, 2025 02:14 GMT
WNBA: Playoffs-New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn
The New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury battled in Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday (Image source: Imagn)

The New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury battled in Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday at PHX Arena in Phoenix.

Ad

The best-of-three opening round series is tied at one game apiece. New York had a 76-69 overtime win in Game 1. Phoenix tied the series with an 86-60 Game 2 win on Wednesday.

The winner between Phoenix and New York will face the league-best Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals. Game 1 of the best-of-five semifinal series will be on Sunday at Target Center in Minneapolis. In the other semifinal bracket, No. 2 Las Vegas Aces will battle No. 6 Indiana Fever.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Satou Sabally146320114-103-73-5-1
Alyssa Thomas125400104-100-04-44
Natasha Mack02100000-00-00-0-3
Kahleah Copper105010104-122-40-04
Monique Akoa Makani23211201-20-00-01
DeWanna Bonner04230000-20-20-07
Kathryn Westbeld32010001-21-10-05
Sami Whitcomb41011000-30-14-43
Kalani BrownDNP----------
Lexi HeldDNP----------
Kitija LaksaDNP----------
Kiana WilliamsDNP----------
Ad

New York Liberty player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Leonie Fiebich31100001-21-20-08
Breanna Stewart143222004-92-24-61
Jonquel Jones32220001-50-21-2-4
Sabrina Ionescu143210106-102-50-0-4
Natasha Cloud32032211-31-10-0-7
Kennedy Burke42110011-30-22-2-7
Emma Meesseman02210000-30-10-2-5
Rebekah Gardner00010000-00-00-0-2
Isabelle HarrisonDNP----------
Marine JohannèsDNP----------
Nyara SaballyDNP----------
Stephanie TalbotDNP----------
Ad

New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury game summary

The Phoenix Mercury had a 22-15 lead over the New York Liberty at the end of the opening period. Phoenix increased its lead to 12 early in the second quarter. However, New York trimmed the lead to four (45-41) at halftime.

Satou Sabally led the Mercury in the first half with 14 points and six rebounds on 4-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-7 from 3-point range. Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Kahleah Copper added 10 points and five rebounds.

Ad

For the Liberty, Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 of her 14 first-half points in the second quarter. Breanna Stewart also had 14 points (4-for-9 shooting) in the first 20 minutes of action.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications