New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Player Stats and Box Score (Sep. 19) | Game 3, 2025 WNBA Playoffs
The New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury battled in Game 3 of their first-round series on Friday at PHX Arena in Phoenix.
The best-of-three opening round series is tied at one game apiece. New York had a 76-69 overtime win in Game 1. Phoenix tied the series with an 86-60 Game 2 win on Wednesday.
The winner between Phoenix and New York will face the league-best Minnesota Lynx in the semifinals. Game 1 of the best-of-five semifinal series will be on Sunday at Target Center in Minneapolis. In the other semifinal bracket, No. 2 Las Vegas Aces will battle No. 6 Indiana Fever.
New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score
Phoenix Mercury player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Satou Sabally
14
6
3
2
0
1
1
4-10
3-7
3-5
-1
Alyssa Thomas
12
5
4
0
0
1
0
4-10
0-0
4-4
4
Natasha Mack
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-3
Kahleah Copper
10
5
0
1
0
1
0
4-12
2-4
0-0
4
Monique Akoa Makani
2
3
2
1
1
2
0
1-2
0-0
0-0
1
DeWanna Bonner
0
4
2
3
0
0
0
0-2
0-2
0-0
7
Kathryn Westbeld
3
2
0
1
0
0
0
1-2
1-1
0-0
5
Sami Whitcomb
4
1
0
1
1
0
0
0-3
0-1
4-4
3
Kalani Brown
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lexi Held
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kitija Laksa
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kiana Williams
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York Liberty player stats and box score
Player
PTS
REB
AST
PF
STL
TO
BLK
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Leonie Fiebich
3
1
1
0
0
0
0
1-2
1-2
0-0
8
Breanna Stewart
14
3
2
2
2
0
0
4-9
2-2
4-6
1
Jonquel Jones
3
2
2
2
0
0
0
1-5
0-2
1-2
-4
Sabrina Ionescu
14
3
2
1
0
1
0
6-10
2-5
0-0
-4
Natasha Cloud
3
2
0
3
2
2
1
1-3
1-1
0-0
-7
Kennedy Burke
4
2
1
1
0
0
1
1-3
0-2
2-2
-7
Emma Meesseman
0
2
2
1
0
0
0
0-3
0-1
0-2
-5
Rebekah Gardner
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0-0
0-0
0-0
-2
Isabelle Harrison
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Marine Johannès
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Nyara Sabally
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stephanie Talbot
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury game summary
The Phoenix Mercury had a 22-15 lead over the New York Liberty at the end of the opening period. Phoenix increased its lead to 12 early in the second quarter. However, New York trimmed the lead to four (45-41) at halftime.
Satou Sabally led the Mercury in the first half with 14 points and six rebounds on 4-for-10 shooting, including 3-for-7 from 3-point range. Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Kahleah Copper added 10 points and five rebounds.
For the Liberty, Sabrina Ionescu scored 12 of her 14 first-half points in the second quarter. Breanna Stewart also had 14 points (4-for-9 shooting) in the first 20 minutes of action.
This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.
