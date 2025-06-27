New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips - June 27 | 2025 WNBA season

The New York Liberty will visit the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center on Friday. The Liberty have hit a few hiccups after starting their season with a 9-0 record. They have lost three of their last five games and now hold the second seed in the league (11-3).

Meanwhile, the Mercury are rolling and come into Friday’s game on a five-game winning streak. They are third (11-4) in the league, trailing the Liberty by half a game. With the quality on display, Friday’s game is sure to be an exciting affair.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Liberty-Mercury game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET on Friday. Fans can catch the live broadcast on ION. The game can also be streamed with FuboTV or WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Liberty (-150) vs Mercury (+125)

Odds: Liberty (-2.5) vs. Mercury (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Liberty -110 (o166.5) vs. Mercury -110 (u166.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Preview

This will be the second Mercury-Liberty game of the 2025 WNBA season. Their last matchup was on June 19 and was won by the Mercury, 89-81. The Liberty lost Jonquel Jones after she sprained her ankle in the second quarter of that game. She is expected to be out for four to six weeks.

Monique Akao Makani paved the way for Phoenix’s last win over New York, finishing with 21 points and six assists. Alyssa Thomas was also key, recording 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

After Jones went down, the Liberty relied on Breanna Stewart, who finished with 34 points, three rebounds and three steals. Sabrina Ionescu had a rough night, scoring 16 points on 3-for-16 shooting.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Predicted Starting Lineup

Mercury

PG: Monique Akoa-Makani | SG: Kahleah Copper | SF: Alyssa Thomas | PF: Satou Sabally | C: Kathryn Westbeld

Liberty

PG: Sabrina Ionescu | SG: Natasha Cloud | SF: Rebekah Gardner | PF: Breanna Stewart | C: Nyara Sabally

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Betting Tips

Breanna Stewart’s points total for this game sits at 20.5. This is only a touch below her season average of 21.0 ppg. Stewart is averaging 24.7 points over her last four outings and will likely surpass the total on Friday. Bet on the over.

Satou Sabally’s points total for this game is set to 18.5, which is also slightly below her season average of 19.3 ppg. Sabally has failed to score over 15 points in her last three outings and will likely struggle to surpass the mark against New York.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction

The New York Liberty are favored to win at the Phoenix Mercury’s home on Friday. While the reigning champs are favorites, this game could go either way due to the absence of Jonquel Jones. Expect the Liberty to pull through in what is likely to be a tightly contested game.

Our prediction: The Liberty to win

