  New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept 5 | 2025 WNBA Season

New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept 5 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 06, 2025 02:22 GMT
WNBA: JUL 06 Seattle Storm at New York Liberty - Source: Getty
The New York Liberty battled the Seattle Storm on Friday (Image source: Getty)

The New York Liberty battled the Seattle Storm on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

The Storm could clinch a playoff berth with a win. Entering Friday, they are No. 7 with a 22-20 record. On the other hand, the Liberty look to snap a two-game losing skid. They are No. 5 with a 24-17 record.

Friday's game was the third and final meeting between the teams. Seattle won 89-79 on June 22 and 79-70 on July 6.

New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm player stats and box score

Seattle Storm player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Gabby Williams41101002-40-00-0-6
Nneka Ogwumike43000002-20-00-00
Ezi Magbegor03000020-30-10-0-8
Brittney Sykes41101102-50-00-0-8
Skylar Diggins20100101-30-20-0-5
Dominique Malonga21011001-30-10-0-4
Erica Wheeler00100000-10-10-0-1
Tiffany Mitchell00000000-00-00-02
Lexie BrownDNP----------
Zia CookeDNP----------
Mackenzie HolmesDNP----------
Katie Lou SamuelsonDNP----------
New York Liberty player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Leonie Fiebich113110103-33-32-28
Breanna Stewart23100111-40-00-08
Jonquel Jones20010011-40-10-00
Rebekah Gardner00000000-10-00-02
Natasha Cloud21300011-10-00-00
Kennedy Burke01000000-00-00-04
Marine Johannès01100100-20-10-04
Emma Meesseman52100002-21-10-04
Isabelle HarrisonDNP----------
Sabrina IonescuDNP----------
Nyara SaballyDNP----------
Stephanie TalbotDNP----------
New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm game summary

The New York Liberty had a 22-16 lead over the Seattle Storm at the end of the opening quarter. Leonie Fiebich scored 11 points on 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point range.

Both teams will return to action on Tuesday. New York will host the Washington Mystics, while Seattle will battle the Golden State Valkyries for its final game of the season.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
