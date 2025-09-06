New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm Game Player Stats and Box Score for Sept 5 | 2025 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty battled the Seattle Storm on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Ad

The Storm could clinch a playoff berth with a win. Entering Friday, they are No. 7 with a 22-20 record. On the other hand, the Liberty look to snap a two-game losing skid. They are No. 5 with a 24-17 record.

Friday's game was the third and final meeting between the teams. Seattle won 89-79 on June 22 and 79-70 on July 6.

New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm player stats and box score

Seattle Storm player stats and box score

Ad

Trending

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Gabby Williams 4 1 1 0 1 0 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 -6 Nneka Ogwumike 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 Ezi Magbegor 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0-3 0-1 0-0 -8 Brittney Sykes 4 1 1 0 1 1 0 2-5 0-0 0-0 -8 Skylar Diggins 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 1-3 0-2 0-0 -5 Dominique Malonga 2 1 0 1 1 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 -4 Erica Wheeler 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -1 Tiffany Mitchell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Lexie Brown DNP - - - - - - - - - - Zia Cooke DNP - - - - - - - - - - Mackenzie Holmes DNP - - - - - - - - - - Katie Lou Samuelson DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

New York Liberty player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Leonie Fiebich 11 3 1 1 0 1 0 3-3 3-3 2-2 8 Breanna Stewart 2 3 1 0 0 1 1 1-4 0-0 0-0 8 Jonquel Jones 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 1-4 0-1 0-0 0 Rebekah Gardner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 Natasha Cloud 2 1 3 0 0 0 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 Kennedy Burke 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 Marine Johannès 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 4 Emma Meesseman 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 2-2 1-1 0-0 4 Isabelle Harrison DNP - - - - - - - - - - Sabrina Ionescu DNP - - - - - - - - - - Nyara Sabally DNP - - - - - - - - - - Stephanie Talbot DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm game summary

The New York Liberty had a 22-16 lead over the Seattle Storm at the end of the opening quarter. Leonie Fiebich scored 11 points on 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point range.

Both teams will return to action on Tuesday. New York will host the Washington Mystics, while Seattle will battle the Golden State Valkyries for its final game of the season.

This live copy will be updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More