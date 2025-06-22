New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips - June 22 | 2025 WNBA season

The New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm game is one of five WNBA matchups slated for Sunday. Coming into this game, the Liberty have had a few hiccups, losing two games after getting off to a perfect 9-0 start. They lost to the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday and the Indiana Fever on June 14.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Storm have hit the ground running lately, winning five of their last six games. The team is on a two-game winning streak, defeating the LA Sparks and Las Vegas Aces.

New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Liberty-Storm game is scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET from the Michelob ULTRA Arena. Fans can watch the game live on ION. It can also be streamed with WNBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Liberty (-179) vs. Storm (+144)

Odds: Liberty (-3.5) vs. Storm (+3.5)

Total (O/U): Liberty -110 (o165.5) vs. Storm -110 (u165.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm Preview

The New York Liberty are enjoying a good run of form from their star duo of Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart. Stewart was stellar in Thursday’s 89-81 loss to the Phoenix Mercury. She recorded 35 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals on 11-for-17 shooting.

Ionescu also exploded for two straight 34-point outings against the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream. While she struggled against the Mercury, Ionescu is expected to be back at her best for Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile, the Storm will rely on Skylar Diggins. She is averaging 18.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season. Nneka Ogwumike has also been stellar, recording 17.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineup

Liberty

PG: Natasha Cloud | SG: Sabrina Ionescu | SF: Kennedy Burke | PF: Breanna Stewart | C: Nyara Sabally

Storm

PG: Erica Wheeler | SG: Skylar Diggins | SF: Gabby Williams | PF: Ezi Magbegor | C: Nneka Ogwumike

New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm Betting Tips

Breanna Stewart’s point total for this game is set to 20.5, slightly lower than her season average of 21.1 points per game. Stewart scored 35 points during her last game on Thursday and is expected to surpass the mark on Sunday. Bet on the over.

Sabrina Ionescu’s points total vs. the Storm sits at 19.5, which is also slightly below her season average of 20.4 points. She has had two 34-point games in her last three matchups and is likely to surpass the mark on Sunday. Bet on the over.

New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm Prediction

The Liberty are favored to win at the Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday. However, the Storm have been in excellent form lately and could pull off an upset at home. This is likely to be a high-scoring game with the points total surpassing 165.5.

Our prediction: The Storm to win.

