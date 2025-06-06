  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics game player stats and box score for Jun 5 | 2025 WNBA season

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics game player stats and box score for Jun 5 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jun 06, 2025 00:33 GMT
WNBA: New York Liberty at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn
WNBA: New York Liberty at Washington Mystics - Source: Imagn

The New York Liberty battled the Washington Mystics on Thursday at CareFirst Arena in Washington.

Ad

The Liberty (7-0) are one of the two teams which are still undefeated this season. On the other hand, the Mystics (3-5) aim to snap their two-game skid.

New York and Washington have already met once this season. The Liberty had an 85-63 road win on Saturday.

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics player stats and box score

Washington Mystics

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Sonia Citron72111202-41-12-2-11
Kiki Iriafen113030004-70-03-4-3
Stefanie Dolson20120211-10-00-0-12
Brittney Sykes20220101-40-10-0-13
Sug Sutton02010200-20-20-0-10
Shakira Austin34220000-30-03-4-12
Jade Melbourne71100003-51-20-0-2
Emily Engstler24110101-10-00-0-2
Aaliyah Edwards01000000-20-10-0-3
Lucy Olsen00000000-10-10-0-7
Sika KonéDNP----------
Georgia AmooreDNP----------
Ad

New York Liberty

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Leonie Fiebich61021102-31-21-219
Breanna Stewart145011105-100-14-58
Jonquel Jones34110001-30-11-2-1
Sabrina Ionescu112311003-92-53-314
Natasha Cloud01413200-10-10-013
Kennedy Burke62000002-32-20-00
Marine Johannès01110000-10-10-01
Isabelle Harrison22031001-30-00-16
Rebekah Gardner72000002-21-12-215
Marquesha DavisDNP----------
Nyara SaballyDNP----------
Jaylyn SherrodDNP----------
Ad

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics game summary

The Washington Mystics had a 22-17 lead over the New York Liberty at the end of the opening quarter. Kiki Iriafen scored 11 points on 4-for-7.

New York outscored Washington 32-12 in the second quarter to take a 15-point lead (49-34) into the break. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 14 points and five rebounds in the first half. Sabrina Ionescu added 11 points.

Ad

Iriafen led the Mystics with 11 points (all scored in the first quarter). Sonia Citron and Jade Melbourne scored seven apiece.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications