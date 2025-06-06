New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics game player stats and box score for Jun 5 | 2025 WNBA season

The New York Liberty battled the Washington Mystics on Thursday at CareFirst Arena in Washington.

The Liberty (7-0) are one of the two teams which are still undefeated this season. On the other hand, the Mystics (3-5) aim to snap their two-game skid.

New York and Washington have already met once this season. The Liberty had an 85-63 road win on Saturday.

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics player stats and box score

Washington Mystics

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Sonia Citron 7 2 1 1 1 2 0 2-4 1-1 2-2 -11 Kiki Iriafen 11 3 0 3 0 0 0 4-7 0-0 3-4 -3 Stefanie Dolson 2 0 1 2 0 2 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 -12 Brittney Sykes 2 0 2 2 0 1 0 1-4 0-1 0-0 -13 Sug Sutton 0 2 0 1 0 2 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -10 Shakira Austin 3 4 2 2 0 0 0 0-3 0-0 3-4 -12 Jade Melbourne 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 3-5 1-2 0-0 -2 Emily Engstler 2 4 1 1 0 1 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -2 Aaliyah Edwards 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -3 Lucy Olsen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -7 Sika Koné DNP - - - - - - - - - - Georgia Amoore DNP - - - - - - - - - -

New York Liberty

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Leonie Fiebich 6 1 0 2 1 1 0 2-3 1-2 1-2 19 Breanna Stewart 14 5 0 1 1 1 0 5-10 0-1 4-5 8 Jonquel Jones 3 4 1 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 1-2 -1 Sabrina Ionescu 11 2 3 1 1 0 0 3-9 2-5 3-3 14 Natasha Cloud 0 1 4 1 3 2 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 13 Kennedy Burke 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 2-3 2-2 0-0 0 Marine Johannès 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 1 Isabelle Harrison 2 2 0 3 1 0 0 1-3 0-0 0-1 6 Rebekah Gardner 7 2 0 0 0 0 0 2-2 1-1 2-2 15 Marquesha Davis DNP - - - - - - - - - - Nyara Sabally DNP - - - - - - - - - - Jaylyn Sherrod DNP - - - - - - - - - -

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics game summary

The Washington Mystics had a 22-17 lead over the New York Liberty at the end of the opening quarter. Kiki Iriafen scored 11 points on 4-for-7.

New York outscored Washington 32-12 in the second quarter to take a 15-point lead (49-34) into the break. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty with 14 points and five rebounds in the first half. Sabrina Ionescu added 11 points.

Iriafen led the Mystics with 11 points (all scored in the first quarter). Sonia Citron and Jade Melbourne scored seven apiece.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

