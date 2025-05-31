New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics game player stats and box score for May 30 | 2025 WNBA season

The New York Liberty faced off against their conference rivals, the Washington Mystics, in a regular-season matchup on Friday. The Liberty rolled out their usual starting five: Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Leonie Fiebich, Jonquel Jones, and Natasha Cloud. Meanwhile, the Mystics countered with a lineup featuring Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Stefanie Dolson, Brittney Sykes and Sug Sutton.

Ad

Playing at CareFirst Arena in Washington, the undefeated Liberty got off to a strong start, showcasing their experience and depth against the Mystics’ youthful roster. Sabrina Ionescu led the charge with an aggressive offensive display, scoring 14 points on just eight shots in the first half. Leonie Fiebich was perfect from the field, adding 12 points on 4 of 4 shooting as New York built a 44–32 lead heading into halftime.

Washington’s rookies, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, struggled to find their rhythm early on. The offensive load fell largely on veteran Brittney Sykes, who reached double figures by the half. Despite her efforts, the Mystics found themselves trailing by 12 at the break.

Ad

Trending

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics game player stats and box score

New York Liberty

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF Plus/Minus Leonie Fiebich 15:22 12 4 1 4 4 100 2 2 100 2 2 100 1 3 2 0 1 2 5 Breanna Stewart 13:26 2 3 4 0 4 0 0 3 0 2 2 100 0 3 1 0 1 0 2 Jonquel Jones 16:17 4 8 1 1 6 16.7 0 3 0 2 2 100 0 8 0 1 1 1 5 Sabrina Ionescu 17:12 14 0 2 5 8 62.5 2 5 40 2 2 100 0 0 0 1 0 0 5 Natasha Cloud 15:35 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 1 0 0 1 5 Marine Johannès 9:59 3 0 0 1 4 25 1 4 25 0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 Kennedy Burke 9:28 3 1 1 1 3 33.3 1 2 50 0 0 - 0 1 0 0 1 2 4 Rebekah Gardner 6:01 4 3 0 1 3 33.3 0 1 0 2 2 100 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 Isabelle Harrison 3:35 2 1 0 1 1 100 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 Marquesha Davis 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nyara Sabally 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaylyn Sherrod 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ad

Washington Mystics

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3 PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF Plus/Minus Sonia Citron 17:50 5 2 0 2 7 28.6 1 4 25 0 0 - 1 1 2 0 1 2 -5 Kiki Iriafen 14:39 8 6 2 3 10 30 0 0 - 2 2 100 3 3 0 2 0 0 7 Stefanie Dolson 15:54 2 3 1 1 4 25 0 3 0 0 0 - 0 3 0 0 0 2 7 Brittney Sykes 22:18 17 4 3 4 12 33.3 1 2 50 8 9 88.9 0 4 3 2 0 1 -6 Sug Sutton 15:17 7 3 2 2 2 100 1 1 100 2 2 100 0 3 1 1 0 1 7 Jade Melbourne 8:35 2 1 0 1 2 50 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 0 0 0 1 -14 Shakira Austin 8:37 0 2 0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 1 0 0 0 0 -13 Aaliyah Edwards 7:22 2 3 0 1 2 50 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 3 0 0 0 1 -13 Lucy Olsen 5:48 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Amoore 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Emily Engstler 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sika Koné 0:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More