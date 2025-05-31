New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics game player stats and box score for May 30 | 2025 WNBA season

  • home icon
By Atishay Jain
Modified May 31, 2025 00:52 GMT
Golden State Valkyries v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
The New York Liberty faced off against their conference rivals, the Washington Mystics, in a regular-season matchup on Friday. The Liberty rolled out their usual starting five: Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Leonie Fiebich, Jonquel Jones, and Natasha Cloud. Meanwhile, the Mystics countered with a lineup featuring Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Stefanie Dolson, Brittney Sykes and Sug Sutton.

Playing at CareFirst Arena in Washington, the undefeated Liberty got off to a strong start, showcasing their experience and depth against the Mystics’ youthful roster. Sabrina Ionescu led the charge with an aggressive offensive display, scoring 14 points on just eight shots in the first half. Leonie Fiebich was perfect from the field, adding 12 points on 4 of 4 shooting as New York built a 44–32 lead heading into halftime.

Washington’s rookies, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, struggled to find their rhythm early on. The offensive load fell largely on veteran Brittney Sykes, who reached double figures by the half. Despite her efforts, the Mystics found themselves trailing by 12 at the break.

New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics game player stats and box score

New York Liberty

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPFPlus/Minus
Leonie Fiebich15:2212414410022100221001320125
Breanna Stewart13:26234040030221000310102
Jonquel Jones16:174811616.7030221000801115
Sabrina Ionescu17:1214025862.52540221000001005
Natasha Cloud15:3501201000-00-0110015
Marine Johannès9:593001425142500-0010010
Kennedy Burke9:283111333.3125000-0100124
Rebekah Gardner6:014301333.3010221001200000
Isabelle Harrison3:352101110000-00-010001-1
Marquesha Davis0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Nyara Sabally0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Jaylyn Sherrod0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Washington Mystics

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPFPlus/Minus
Sonia Citron17:505202728.6142500-112012-5
Kiki Iriafen 14:398623103000-221003302007
Stefanie Dolson15:54231142503000-0300027
Brittney Sykes 22:18174341233.312508988.9043201-6
Sug Sutton15:177322210011100221000311017
Jade Melbourne8:35210125000-00-010001-14
Shakira Austin8:3702005001000-110000-13
Aaliyah Edwards7:22230125000-00-030001-13
Lucy Olsen5:4800101001000-0000000
Georgia Amoore0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Emily Engstler0:0000000-00-00-0000000
Sika Koné0:0000000-00-00-0000000
