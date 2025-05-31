New York Liberty vs Washington Mystics game player stats and box score for May 30 | 2025 WNBA season
The New York Liberty faced off against their conference rivals, the Washington Mystics, in a regular-season matchup on Friday. The Liberty rolled out their usual starting five: Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Leonie Fiebich, Jonquel Jones, and Natasha Cloud. Meanwhile, the Mystics countered with a lineup featuring Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, Stefanie Dolson, Brittney Sykes and Sug Sutton.
Playing at CareFirst Arena in Washington, the undefeated Liberty got off to a strong start, showcasing their experience and depth against the Mystics’ youthful roster. Sabrina Ionescu led the charge with an aggressive offensive display, scoring 14 points on just eight shots in the first half. Leonie Fiebich was perfect from the field, adding 12 points on 4 of 4 shooting as New York built a 44–32 lead heading into halftime.
Washington’s rookies, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, struggled to find their rhythm early on. The offensive load fell largely on veteran Brittney Sykes, who reached double figures by the half. Despite her efforts, the Mystics found themselves trailing by 12 at the break.
New York Liberty
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
Plus/Minus
Leonie Fiebich
15:22
12
4
1
4
4
100
2
2
100
2
2
100
1
3
2
0
1
2
5
Breanna Stewart
13:26
2
3
4
0
4
0
0
3
0
2
2
100
0
3
1
0
1
0
2
Jonquel Jones
16:17
4
8
1
1
6
16.7
0
3
0
2
2
100
0
8
0
1
1
1
5
Sabrina Ionescu
17:12
14
0
2
5
8
62.5
2
5
40
2
2
100
0
0
0
1
0
0
5
Natasha Cloud
15:35
0
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
1
0
0
1
5
Marine Johannès
9:59
3
0
0
1
4
25
1
4
25
0
0
-
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
Kennedy Burke
9:28
3
1
1
1
3
33.3
1
2
50
0
0
-
0
1
0
0
1
2
4
Rebekah Gardner
6:01
4
3
0
1
3
33.3
0
1
0
2
2
100
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
Isabelle Harrison
3:35
2
1
0
1
1
100
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
0
0
0
1
-1
Marquesha Davis
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Nyara Sabally
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Jaylyn Sherrod
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Washington Mystics
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3 PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
Plus/Minus
Sonia Citron
17:50
5
2
0
2
7
28.6
1
4
25
0
0
-
1
1
2
0
1
2
-5
Kiki Iriafen
14:39
8
6
2
3
10
30
0
0
-
2
2
100
3
3
0
2
0
0
7
Stefanie Dolson
15:54
2
3
1
1
4
25
0
3
0
0
0
-
0
3
0
0
0
2
7
Brittney Sykes
22:18
17
4
3
4
12
33.3
1
2
50
8
9
88.9
0
4
3
2
0
1
-6
Sug Sutton
15:17
7
3
2
2
2
100
1
1
100
2
2
100
0
3
1
1
0
1
7
Jade Melbourne
8:35
2
1
0
1
2
50
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
0
0
0
1
-14
Shakira Austin
8:37
0
2
0
0
5
0
0
1
0
0
0
-
1
1
0
0
0
0
-13
Aaliyah Edwards
7:22
2
3
0
1
2
50
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
3
0
0
0
1
-13
Lucy Olsen
5:48
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Georgia Amoore
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Emily Engstler
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sika Koné
0:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
About the author
Atishay Jain
Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.
Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.
A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.