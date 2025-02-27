"Nice af for real" - WNBA fans react as Angel Reese's Chicago Sky sign 5'9 guard for depth ahead of WNBA season

The WNBA offseason is in full swing and teams like the Chicago Sky are looking to bolster their rosters ahead of the 2025 season. Chicago is eyeing a quick turnaround after moving on from first-time head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after just one season.

Chicago brought in coach Tyler Marsh to lead their young core of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. Now, the Sky's front office is left to fill out the roster alongside their second-year duo. With plenty of depth in the post, Chicago looked to round out their backcourt with their latest addition.

On Thursday, Chicago announced the team signed 5-foot-9 guard Alex Wilson to a training camp contract ahead of the season.

Fans in the comments reacted to the news of Chicago's latest addition during the offseason.

"She's nice AF for real," one fan declared.

"Nice! Let's go Sky," another fan commented in support.

"Cool," a third fan put simply.

Some fans had questions about the move.

"How good is she," one fan questioned.

"Does Chicago have a 3-point shooter," another fan added.

"Sky fans funny af," a third fan posted, trolling Chicago fans.

Chicago Sky's Alex Wilson coming off strong WNBL performance

Ahead of being picked up by the Chicago Sky, Alex Wilson suited up in the WNBL for the Perth Lynx in her home country of Australia. Wilson appeared in 23 games for the Lynx last season, showing off her scoring ability and active hands defensively.

Over her 23 games, Wilson averaged 15.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals, shooting 57.2% from the field. Wilson could get her first look at WNBA action if she makes the final roster following training camp.

Teams kick off training camp action on April 27, with the 2025 regular season beginning in May.

The addition of Wilson is the latest move from the \Sky following their trade for former WNBA All-Star Ariel Atkins over the weekend. Chicago sacrificed their No. 3 pick to the Washington Mystics in the trade, going all-in for a playoff berth in 2025.

