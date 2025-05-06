Nika Muhl floored by Breanna Stewart crushing the superfine Met Gala theme

Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl has made it known since her days at UConn that she is all about basketball and fashion. Whether it was showing up at her own WNBA draft in 2024 or supporting former teammate Paige Bueckers at the 2025 WNBA draft, Muhl is going to be dressed to impress.

With the excitement of the MET Gala on Monday, numerous celebrities, entertainers, and athletes showed their best fashion looks. And one WNBA player impressed the fashionista Muhl.

The Storm sophomore guard shared her thoughts on New York Liberty and UConn great Breanna Stewart's MET Gala attire via her Instagram story on Monday.

"Fire," Muhl wrote.

Nika Muhl comments on fellow UConn alum Breanna Stewart's Met Gala outfit (via Instagram/@nika.muhl)

Breanna Stewart wasn't the only New York Liberty player to attend the Met Gala. Stewart was also joined by Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and New York Liberty owner Clara Wu Tsai.

All four of them were designed by Sergio Hudson for the Met Gala theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Stewart showcased the process of getting ready for the Met Gala on her Instagram in a video created by Hypebae.

"Basketball star @Breannastewart30 gave us the inside track on her #MetGala look. She's bringing her A-game and an especially sleek look from #SergopmHudson," the caption read on the Instagram post.

Stewart posted the final look with Jones and Ionescu with a caption on the New York Liberty stars' fashion looks.

"We didn't have to. But we did," Stewart said.

Breanna Stewart shares photo of New York Liberty stars at Met Gala via @breannastewart

Nika Muhl and Katie Lou Samuelson rehab from ACL injuries for the Seattle Storm

While one UConn graduate is off showing their fashion taste at the Met Gala, two others, Nika Muhl and Katie Lou Samuelson, are watching from afar, rehabbing their torn ACLs.

Muhl tore her ACL last October while playing overseas. Despite being selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, Muhl was unable to find much of a role on the court for the Seattle Storm.

The Storm placed Muhl on the suspended list, which allows Seattle to retain rights while not having her salary count towards the cap this season. Samuelson is now the second Storm player to tear her ACL after injuring her knee in practice on Thursday.

Samuelson signed a one-year deal worth $90,000 this offseason with Seattle after spending last season with the Indiana Fever. It is the second stint for Samuelson in Seattle after playing for the franchise in 2021.

Both players will miss the entire 2025 WNBA season.

