Nika Muhl Injury Update: Seattle Storm takes major blow as ex-UConn guard set to miss entire 2025 season with ACL issue

Seattle Storm fans received terrible news regarding Nika Muhl. The soon-to-be second-year player suffered an ACL injury during her first game overseas with Besiktas, resulting in the end of her campaign with the Turkish team.

This injury delays any matchup Muhl will have with former UConn running mate Paige Bueckers, who was selected No.1 overall in the recently concluded WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings.

Her knee injury will keep her sidelined for the entire 2025 season.

Nika Muhl didn't have the best rookie season at all. She played in 16 games, barely averaging 3.6 minutes. Despite being a rookie, Muhl was confident that she could make an impact on the team, and was just waiting for her turn to show what she was capable of.

Fans have now turned to urging Muhl to leave Seattle, as the arrivals of Erica Wheeler and Lexie Brown this offseason adds to the competiton for minutes.

Nika Muhl's Storm teammate Jordan Horston will also miss the season

Muhl isn't the only one whose season was ended by a knee injury. Soon-to-be third-year forward Jordan Horston has been ruled out for the 2025 season as well. The Tennessee product was an All-Rookie in 2023, but her level didn't improve in 2024.

2025 appeared to be a good year for her to reach new heights, but Horston and the Storm will have to wait until 2026 to see two of their most intriguing young players back.

In 39 games last season, Horston played 22.3 minutes, averaging 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 72.2% from the free-throw line.

Nika Muhl remains an intriguing player for either the Storm or any other team in the league. She has the potential to become a solid starter in the league, but needs the right opportunity to make a real impact.

The Storm finished with the No. 5 seed in the standings last season, matching up with the Las Vegas Aces in the first round of the playoffs. A'ja Wilson and Co. swept them 2-0 to advance to the semifinals.

They have new faces for this season, but two promising young players won't be available until next year.

