Nika Muhl showers love to sister Hanna Muhl as WNBA star catches Japers vs Fairfield game from sideline

Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl was in the stands at her sister Hanna Muhl's game on Saturday as the Manhattan Jaspers took on the Fairfield Stags at the Draddy Gymnasium. The former UConn star took to Instagram to share snippets of her visit to New Jersey as she showered her sister with love.

Nike shared a clip of the Stags running a possession up the court. Manhattan was beaten convincingly by the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference leaders but still earned the love of Nika who shared a story tagging her sister and her team.

Hanna recorded seven points, eight rebounds and two assists but her team lost 84-45. The Jaspers are 10th in the conference.

Nika Muhl shows love to her sister and her team on Instagram (image credit: instagram/nika.muhl)

Hanna is enjoying the best season of her collegiate career, putting up 7.4 points, on 35.8% shooting, along with 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 31.4 minutes per game, a significant jump from the 13.2 and 9.2 mpg she averaged in the past two seasons.

Nika Muhl returns to UConn for the first time after being drafted into the WNBA

Former UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl returned to Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday as her former team faced the St. John's Red Storms. She was photographed at courtside beside Geno Auriemma and reshared the picture on her Instagram Story with a five-word caption.

"So happy to be home, Muhl wrote.

Nika Muhl reposts a picture of her and Geno on her Instagram (image credit: instagram/nika.muhl)

It was the first time Muhl returned to the pavilion after being drafted in the 2024 WNBA draft. She was selected in the second round, going 14th overall to the Storm.

During her time in Connecticut, the guard was a beloved figure among fans and left the program as the all-time leader in assists. She was welcomed back with a warm reception and cheers from the audience.

The Huskies dominated the Red Strom 78-40.

