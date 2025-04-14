  • home icon
Nika Mühl shows up to WNBA Draft Orange Carpet event to show her support for 'sister' Paige Bueckers 

By Amlan Sanyal
Modified Apr 14, 2025 22:21 GMT
WNBA: Draft - Source: Imagn
Nika Mühl shows up to support Paige Bueckers at the WNBA Draft - Source: Imagn

Nika Mühl showed up to the WNBA Draft Orange carpet event to show her support for her former University of Connecticut teammate Paige Bueckers.

Bueckers, who is seen as the consensus No. 1 pick in the Draft played together with Mühl for the Huskies between 2020 and 2024 where she helped the Croatian guard set the franchise record for assists.

also-read-trending Trending

Talking about her appearance on the Orange Carpet, Mühl revealed her close relationship with Paige Bueckers whom she described as her 'sister' in an interview. She also expressed satisfaction at reciprocating Bueckers' gesture from last year when she showed up to watch Mühl get drafted by the Seattle Storm 14th overall.

"It feels like a full circle moment. Even if she wasn't here last year, I'd still be supporting her." Nika Mühl said about Bueckers, "That's my sister and it's so cool to see her dreams come true. "

Other UConn stars like Azzi Fudd also made their appearances at the event.

Edited by Amlan Sanyal
