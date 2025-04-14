Nika Muhl and Shyanne Sellers’ sisters celebrate WNBA Draftee's heartfelt proposal snaps ahead of big day

On Sunday, WNBA Draftee Shyanne Sellers shared pictures of her heartfelt proposal to her longtime girlfriend Faith Masonius on Instagram. The snaps from their special day earned reactions from many, including Seattle Storm star Nika Muhl. Sellers' sisters Sydney and Syarra also commented as the Maryland star took a giant step ahead of the WNBA Draft.
Announcing their engagement on social media, the images shared by Sellers and Masonius showed Sellers on her knees as she popped the question. Captioning it with a two-word message, the couple shared the adorable snaps on social media:
"Forever & More 🤍💍," the caption read.
The heartfelt proposal earned many reactions, including Nika Muh, who reacted to the post:
"Congrats❤️," Muh wrote.
Sellers and her fiancé also received blessings from her sisters, Sydney and Syarra. Both have been involved in collegiate basketball, like the Terrapins guard, and were excited to welcome their newest family member. Commenting on the post, the duo expressed their love for the couple:
"Seeeester ❤️💍💅 so excited for you both and so glad to have gained another SISTER!!!! love you always," wrote Sydney.
"So excited to make u my sissy 💕💕💕," posted Syarra.
Shyanne's proposal to her girlfriend comes a day before her big day, as she enters the 2025 WNBA Draft and is projected to be a top-10 pick. The event will be held at The Shed in New York City on Monday.
The young couple has been together since being teammates for the Maryland Terrapins. Despite Masonius transferring out of the program to the Seton Hall Pirates this season, the duo stayed put and now starts a new chapter together.
Top 10 projected pick Syanne Sellers and NCAA champion Paige Bueckers among 16 invited for WNBA Draft
The 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm will be held on April 14 in New York as 16 prospects from the women's game will be present at the Shed for the big night. Among them are NCAA champion Paige Bueckers and Maryland star Syanne Sellers, both of whom were invited by the WNBA.
Sellers' invitation to the Draft Night was first publicized by the league's X (formerly Twitter) account. Captioning the post with an invitation message, the post read:
"From College Park, MD to @TheShedNY Shyanne Sellers is officially invited to the 2025 #WNBADraft presented by @StateFarm."
The Terrapins guard has been touted to be a first-round pick, with many analysts placing her as high as fifth in their mock drafts. This draft will be a huge one due to the enormous talent pool.
Scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET, the event will be televised on ESPN, with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert to preside over the proceedings.