Nika Muhl swoons over boyfriend Nahiem Alleyne’s heartfelt Valentine’s Day tribute from 'afar'

Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl is currently in a long-distance relationship with boyfriend Nahiem Alleyne but it has not stopped them from being there for one other, especially during special occasions.

In celebration of Valentine's Day this year, Alleyne, who is currently playing professional basketball abroad had a video call with his currently injured girlfriend. It was a gesture that left Muhl all swooning over.

She took to Instagram stories to share their special moment, highlighting the current setting their relationship is in. She captioned her post with:

"Anniversary from afar"

Nika Muhl and Alleyne met back when they were playing collegiate ball at UConn, where they had successful runs for the women's and men's team. She was a known defensive player for the Huskies while establishing various school assist records. Her steady play got her noticed by the Storm, who selected her in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Alleyne, for his part, spent one year at UConn, winning an NCAA title in 2023. Prior to joining the Huskies, he spent three years at Virginia Tech and played his final year of his eligibility at St. John's. He is currently playing in the Polish Basketball League.

Nika Muhl and Nahiem Alleyne have kept their relationship private

While they share glimpses of their relationship every and now then, Nika Muhl and Nahiem Alleyne have generally kept their relationship private. And it has worked for them, allowing them to have the space they need as they also build their respective professional basketball careers.

In his own subtle way, Alleyne is every bit supportive of Muhl who played her rookie season in 2024 for the Seattle Storm. He made sure to highlight every standout moment she had on social media, never mind if she saw limited minutes in her rookie season.

Muhl only played 16 games for Seattle in the 2024 WNBA season and averaged four minutes per game.

When she signed to play for Besiktas J.K. in the Turkish Basketball League this offseason, he also rallied behind her. Unfortunately, her campaign ended abruptly in her first official game, suffering an ACL and meniscus tear. He has since underwent surgery and is now rehabbing to hopefully return at some point in the next WNBA season, or if not, the season after.

Nika Muhl is also a steady supporter of Alleyne's basketball career. He went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft out of St. John's and is now trying to carve a path playing in the European professional basketball scene in Greece and Poland.

