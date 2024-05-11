"No brainer": 2xWNBA champ A'ja Wilson finally secures Nike shoe deal announcing A’One after Caitlin Clark controversey 

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson recently signed a signature shoe deal with Nike ahead of the start of the 2024 WNBA season. With just days to go before tip-off of the WNBA season, Wilson announced that she was signing a deal with Nike. At the same time, fans were quick to notice that Nike put an announcement on their website.

As the announcement indicated, A'ja Wilson has her own signature shoe, the A'One, which is set to arrive in 2025. While so far no images have been officially released, or leaked, Wilson herself took to social media to indicate that signing with Nike was a no-brainer.

In the caption, the two-time WNBA MVP indicated that signing with Nike was a no brainer. Along with the caption, she shared a photo wearing a Nike hoodie that read:

"Of Course I Have A Shoe Dot Com"

The website OfCourseIHaveAShoe.com redirects to Nike's website where they confirm that Wilson does in fact have a signature shoe on the way