No Caitlin Clark as A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart headline Team USA roster for Paris Olympics: Report 

USA Basketball has reportedly finalized the 12-player women's roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics. According to a report by The Athletic, Indiana Fever star rookie and No.1 overall draft pick Caitlin Clark has been snubbed from the US women’s national basketball squad for the upcoming Olympic Games.

According to the report, the 2020 Olympics' Most Valuable Player (MVP) Breanna Stewart will headline the 12-member USA roster for the quadrennial global competition.

Along with Stewart, veteran Diana Taurasi and superstar A'ja Wilson will also be on the flight to Paris.

The expected Team USA women's basketball squad for the Olympics, as per The Athletic is likely to comprise of A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Sabrina Ionescu, Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper.

It is important to note that the USA women's team has bagged the gold medal at the Olympics every time since 1996.

Defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces will have four players from their squad featured in the Olympic Games, if the reported roster is officially confirmed.

If the roster is officially announced as reported, then Sabrina Ionescu, Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas will participate in their first Olympic Games.

Chelsea Gray hasn't played a single game in the ongoing WNBA season and her fitness remains a cause of concern. Earlier in May, Gray had said that she was aiming for a comeback in the Olympics.

What did Caitlin Clark say about representing the USA in the Olympics?

The report also claimed that Caitlin Clark is likely to be named as an alternate. In that case, the Indiana Fever rookie could still play at the Olympics at the expense of another player's injury.

Earlier in the year, Clark spoke about what it would mean to her if she got a chance to represent the USA women's national team in the Olympics. She said that it would be a "dream come true" moment:

"That’s one of my dreams as a kid. Growing up, you always want to be an Olympic gold medalist. Lucky enough, I’ve been able to play for a few junior national teams in their basketball system, so I know how special it is to represent USA across your chest," Clark told TODAY.

"Being able to do that on the highest level would certainly be a dream come true."

Clark has already become a fan favorite among basketball circles. Her omission from the Olympic roster is bound to spark a certain degree of outrage among fans and stir online debates regarding the final roster selection.

Talking about Clark's performance in the ongoing WNBA season, the Indiana Fever rookie is averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists after 12 games. Clark is also averaging 5.6 turnovers per game on the season.

