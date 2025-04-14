"No celebrities like Reese or Clark" - Fans sound off as WNBA fails to generate hype for 2025 Draft

WNBA fans are baffled by the league office's failure to hype up the 2025 draft scheduled for Monday in Manhattan, New York. Paige Bueckers is expected to get picked first by the Dallas Wings, but the event's lack of promotion and coverage has been criticized online.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a fan claimed that the WNBA "dropped the ball" on the draft. The league could have created lots of content for the big event by interviewing past and current players. and prospects. They could have shown highlights of this year's draft class.

The first season of Unrivaled was all about content, on and off the court. The 3-on-3 league, co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, focused on the players to gain new fans and grow the product. It's one of the things that made them stand out in the middle of the NBA season.

More WNBA fans shared the same sentiment about the league's lack of content creation that would have been helpful to their overall growth. They have never been more popular in their history, but a little promotion here and there goes a long way.

"No stars, no celebrities like Reese or Clark. Nothing to promote. Last year was a very unique situation," a fan wrote.

"I think it's worse than in recent years. Where's the content?" one fan asked.

"They don't even try. Need a sweep from top to bottom," another fan suggested.

"Didn't even know the draft was tomorrow," a fan tweeted.

"They need to fire everyone and hire a young group of YouTubers and TikTokers," one fan remarked.

"The W need to hire at least 1 of the Unrivaled admin or they need to up their media/content training," another fan commented.

The 2025 WNBA Draft will be held at The Shed at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, New York. It's going to be televised on ESPN in the United States and TSN in Canada.

Paige Bueckers is the consensus first pick of 2025 WNBA draft

The Dallas Wings have the No. 1 pick in this year's draft and are expected to take UConn's Paige Bueckers. She's the consensus first overall selection after finishing her collegiate career with a national championship.

Bueckers averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in her final year at UConn, while shooting 53.4% from the field, including 41.9% from 3-point range. The Wings are rebuilding, and she's the perfect player for a city that lost Luka Doncic back in February.

Bueckers' expected salary in her first season is $78,831, which is unfortunate considering the potential of a new collective bargaining agreement next year. Nevertheless, ESPN reported that she signed a three-year deal with Unrivaled.

